RFCI welcomes Versatrim as supply chain associate

LaGrange, Ga.—The Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) recently added Versatrim, a leading supplier of high-quality moldings for resilient flooring, as a supply chain associate member. According to the group, this addition underscores RFCI’s commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration and excellence across the resilient flooring industry.

“The strength and success of RFCI are directly tied to the expertise and insights of its members,” said Bill Blackstock, president and CEO of RFCI. “Versatrim’s longstanding reputation and perspective will undoubtedly enhance our mission. We are absolutely delighted to welcome them aboard and look forward to their valuable contributions in the years ahead.”

Versatrim has been a key company in the resilient flooring sector for years, providing innovative molding solutions that are meant to complement and enhance resilient flooring products. Joining RFCI marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to industry collaboration and leadership.

“Joining RFCI is an important step for Versatrim as we continue to focus on the resilient flooring sector, which is a vital and dynamic part of the flooring industry,” said Keith Medick, president and CEO of Versatrim. “Being part of an organization that addresses key challenges and opportunities in our field is both exciting and inspiring. We look forward to engaging with RFCI’s diverse membership to help drive meaningful progress in the industry.”

RFCI said it will continue to expand its membership with forward-thinking companies dedicated to advancing the sector, as the addition of Versatrim reinforces its ability to address the critical issues shaping the future of resilient flooring.