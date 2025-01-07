Tuesday Tips: Don’t apologize too much

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings says that if you have to apologize, you should only apologize once. Any more than that and you may turn it into a bigger mistake by putting a spotlight on it.

