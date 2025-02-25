Cali launches Trestles luxury vinyl collection

San Diego—Cali announced the launch of the Trestles collection, a new WPC luxury vinyl plank floor designed to bring comfort, style and durability at an opening price point. Named after the iconic Southern California surf spot and the wooden railroad bridge that used to span the shoreline from San Onofre to San Clemente, Trestles captures the laid-back charm of coastal living while providing floors built to withstand everyday life.

“We’re in a golden age for WPC,” said Doug Jackson, Cali CEO. “Trestles is our answer for the homeowner who wants a little more comfort and style than your typical LVP, in a floor that’s easier to budget for. This collection is a tribute to our coastal roots and Cali’s mission to make premium products available to more people.”

Rounding out Cali’s Good-Better-Best WPC luxury vinyl line-up, Trestles stands as the “Good” option, with the Laguna collection serving as the “Better” WPC and Legends as “Best.”

Trestles floors feature realistic wood textures and a natural matte finish, emulating the authentic beauty of hardwood. Planks are enhanced with a painted V-groove bevel, giving the floor added depth and definition. Plank dimensions measure 48 1/16 inches long, 7 3/16 inches wide and 6.5mm thick, reinforced by a premium WPC core.

Designed to handle life’s messes, Trestles planks are 100% waterproof, making them perfect for kitchens, bathrooms and other moisture-prone spaces. A durable 20-mil wear layer provides exceptional scratch protection, keeping floors looking beautiful even in busy homes with kids and pets. Lightweight, click-lock planks ensure fast, easy installations, making room transformations quick and budget-friendly. The thicker WPC core and attached acoustic padding deliver superior sound insulation and a softer step, creating more comfortable and inviting rooms.

In keeping with Cali’s commitment to quality and responsible design, Trestles flooring is free from harmful chemicals and FloorScore certified for healthier indoor air. Backed by a limited lifetime residential warranty, the floors offer peace of mind alongside long-lasting performance and style.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Up9nGOSIlw8