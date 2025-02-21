CFI, Carpet Guys celebrate Michigan’s first flooring training school

By FCNews Staff
carpet guysTroy, Ga.—Industry leaders, educators and community members gathered at Carpet Guys headquarters here for a landmark celebration—the official ribbon cutting and grand opening of the TCG Installer Training Center, Michigan’s first dedicated flooring training school.

The event marked the culmination of months of collaboration between CFI and Carpet Guys. Attendees witnessed the successful launch of the training center, which has already completed its inaugural five-week course utilizing CFI’s innovative curriculum. With another class set to begin in March 2025, the center is poised to become a national model for workforce development in the flooring industry.

“This celebration is not just about a new facility; it’s about paving a sustainable path forward for the flooring industry,” said Dave Garden, executive director of education of CFI. “The TCG Installer Training Center stands as a testament to what can be achieved through innovative training and strong partnerships. We’re excited to see this program empower the next generation of flooring professionals and help rebuild our workforce.”

Designed to provide comprehensive, hands-on education in flooring installation, the training center offers a replicable model that can be adopted nationwide. By leveraging CFI’s curriculum, the program is set to elevate training standards and meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in the industry.

CFI remains dedicated to advancing workforce development through strategic initiatives that address the evolving needs of the flooring sector. The success of today’s event underscores this commitment and highlights the potential for similar programs nationwide.

For more information about the TCG Installer Training Center or upcoming classes, please contact Alli Hutchison, Manager of Academic Services, at ahutchison@carpetguys.com.

