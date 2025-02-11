Classen Group, i4F strengthen patent partnership

Kaisersesch, Germany—Classen Group, producer of flooring and wall coverings, alongside i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, announced the strengthening of its long-standing patent partnership with the addition of Classen’s polypropylene (PP) technologies.

Polypropylene (PP) is a thermoplastic polymer derived from propene (or propylene) monomers through polymerization. When used in flooring products, it is said to offer several advantages—including a low density for a lightweight structure, water and chemical resistance and durability with flexibility to withstand bending and stress without breaking. PP is also recyclable.

After an intense development process, Classen has specified i4F’s drop-lock system for its PP-based products—produced at its facility here—with a capacity exceeding 20 million square meters. i4F obtains the rights to license out the patented PP technology to third party manufacturers and also expands its sustainable board composition technologies cluster. This initiative is said to align with the global flooring industry’s demands for more sustainable solutions and responsible manufacturing.

Classen’s decision to offer i4F’s drop-lock technologies on its CERAMIN (PP) based products follows extensive testing carried out by Classen. The widespread adoption of i4F’s drop-lock system in the new materials segment has demonstrated its exceptional performance in that flooring category. Classen is set to integrate the i4F system into its product portfolio, offering customers the quality and reliability of the locking technology on its PP flooring products.

According to Classen, significant technological advancements are already underway, including the development of a complete production line layout, from extrusion to finishing and profiling, accompanied by technical support. More news regarding these advancements are to be shared during the second half of this year.

“We are delighted to solidify further our already long-standing partnership with i4F—this time with future-focused PP products,” said Céline Quervel, managing director of sales for the Classen Group. “Our PP solutions provide a direct response to the growing demand for more sustainable products by using a streamlined concept, comprising board production as well as surface treatments, including digital printing. Classen has more than twelve years of mass PP production experience, so we know exactly how to put locking solutions to the test. i4F drop-lock passed with more than just flying colors, it exceeded by far all industry standards. Forward thinking, more sustainable solutions are the future and Classen is committed to these solutions.”