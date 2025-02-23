Daltile tout tile benefits for National Tile Day 2025

Dallas, Texas—National Tile Day 2025 will take place February 23. Daltile, the largest designer and manufacturer of tile in North America, wants to kick-off the celebration by highlighting the myriad of attributes that make tile an outstanding component of residential and commercial design, construction and remodeling. Tile excels in many categories: beauty, performance in wet areas, cleanliness, sustainability, durability and value.

Beauty

“Tile enables the creation of unique, personalized, beautiful spaces and we are committed to maintaining the highest levels of style and design in our Daltile products,” said Laura Grilli, director of product design, Dal-Tile. “The level of cutting-edge technology we employ means that if our designers can envision it, we can almost always create it in tile! This ability keeps our tile at the forefront of interior fashion with no lag time, providing the sizes, shapes, designs, colors and textures that bring the ultimate in style to any residential or commercial space. Today’s technology also allows for high levels of realism in those tile designs emulating wood, marble, stone, and other materials. Bottomline, tile is no longer simply a utilitarian building material; it is now a true design element in a space.”

Daltile offers a large breadth of tile products to choose from or admire this National Tile Day 2025. Virtually any tile product that a consumer, designer, architect, contractor, installer or builder is looking for, they can find within the Daltile line. Daltile products are distributed nationwide through over 250 company-owned design studios, sales service centers and stone slab yards that service a robust network of trade customers. In addition, Daltile products are sold through a network of the finest independent flooring retailers across the country.

“The” solution for wet areas

Tile has been, is and always will be the preeminent flooring product for wet areas. Tile is in fact the “original waterproof flooring.” Because of its waterproof performance, bacteria resistance, low maintenance, versatile design options and cost effectiveness, tile is by far the best flooring product for wet areas such as bathrooms, kitchens, laundry rooms, mudrooms, entry ways, commercial public spaces, patios, pools,and other outdoor areas as well as for surfaces such as walls, showers, countertops, backsplashes and tub surrounds. While liquid spills can ruin other materials, the surface of tile is unchanged by most liquids, water or moisture.

Daltile takes this capability in wet areas to an even higher level by featuring its proprietary StepWise technology in many of its best-selling products. StepWise technology provides 50% more slip resistance than regular tile.

In addition to enhanced safety in wet areas, this slip resistance is also a significant attribute from a home design standpoint. It opens up a whole new world of indoor to outdoor seamless design.

Cleanliness

Unlike other surfaces, tile is hard and impervious, so it’s innately resistant to the growth of bacteria, mold and mildew. Thus, tile is a hypoallergenic surface and harbors no odor. In addition, Daltile tile is made from natural materials: water, clay, sand, feldspar and other natural minerals. Being made of natural ingredients, Daltile tile surfaces are free from toxic chemicals and harmful contaminants found in other types of flooring (no VOCs, no PVCs, no formaldehyde, no allergens). Tile is also easy to clean. Regular, basic cleaning with warm water and mild soap is sufficient to keep Daltile porcelain tile looking like new. Additionally, tile will not damage from professional cleaning services, for those customers wanting a deeper clean.

Post COVID-19, we are now living in a “germ-aware” world. People expect a higher level of cleanliness. They want to know that surfaces are being routinely cleaned and they subconsciously feel more comfortable when surfaces look cleaner. Both of these requirements are nicely met with tile.

Daltile has taken the already hypo-allergenic and easily cleaned properties of tile a step further by introducing Daltile’s Defend powered by Microban technology in the floor, wall and mosaic tile products under this umbrella.

Sustainability

“At Daltile, we are passionate about creating beautiful tile responsibly, 365 days a year,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing, Dal-Tile. “We are proud that tile has the lowest carbon footprint of any installed hard surface flooring, over the life of the product, in addition to many other sustainability attributes:

99% — Over 99% of our tile collections contain recycled or reclaimed materials.

— Over 99% of our tile collections contain recycled or reclaimed materials. 300 million — On average, our North American facilities recover and reuse over 300 million pounds of recycled and/or reclaimed material per year.

— On average, our North American facilities recover and reuse over 300 million pounds of recycled and/or reclaimed material per year. 17% — 2018 to present we have reduced our carbon footprint by 17%.

— 2018 to present we have reduced our carbon footprint by 17%. 84% — Overall, we recover and reuse 84% of all process wastewater generated in our manufacturing plants to make tile products.

— Overall, we recover and reuse 84% of all process wastewater generated in our manufacturing plants to make tile products. 125 million — Our measures have prevented over 125 million gallons of wastewater from entering local municipal water treatment facilities.

— Our measures have prevented over 125 million gallons of wastewater from entering local municipal water treatment facilities. 11% — We have reduced energy consumption by 11% at all of our company-owned Sales Service Centers and distribution facilities.

— We have reduced energy consumption by 11% at all of our company-owned Sales Service Centers and distribution facilities. 0% — Our tiles are made from only natural materials: water, clay, sand, feldspar, and other minerals. Our tiles contain zero VOCs, zero PVCs, zero allergens, and zero formaldehyde.”

Durability & value

Another attribute to admire for National Tile Day 2025 is tile’s toughness. Tile offers outstanding durability and performance. It has an innate strength to resist decades of heavy traffic, and tile is also stainproof, scratchproof and fire resistant. Tile is also an aspirational product that will add value to a home.