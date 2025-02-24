Decocer returns to Cevisama

Valencia, Spain—Decocer will return to Cevisama, one of the most important trade fairs in the ceramic industry, to be held here Feb. 24 to 28. Decocer specializes in small-format ceramic tiles, exclusively designing and manufacturing tailor-made pieces for manufacturers, distributors and specifiers worldwide.

Decocer will exhibit new products that combine elegance and refinement, drawing inspiration from tradition while embracing a contemporary touch.

For the new spring season, the distinctive 5 x 45cm geometry takes center stage, offering a wide variety of effects, designs, colors and finishes. Additionally, it introduces new versions of signature pieces, highly expressive material effects, ultra-glossy surfaces, enhanced reliefs, refined brick designs, geometric patterns and pathways, among other innovative proposals.

Senda Vibe Collection: Geometric play as inspiration

Senda Vibe is a collection of 15 x 15cm square tiles inspired by organic pathways and natural textures. Its design reinterprets the beauty of natural materials with a contemporary approach, combining earthy tones with minimalist geometric patterns that bring a sense of dynamism. The pattern consists of concentric curved lines forming squares and repeated arches, creating a visually dynamic and sophisticated effect. The ceramic features a retro-modern aesthetic, evoking influences from Art Deco and 1970s design while maintaining a contemporary finish.

Orion Collection: Tradition and modernity

Orion is a collection that captures the essence of traditional craftsmanship with glazed effects and earthy tones, creating surfaces rich in character. The flooring combines warm terracotta hues with greenish and bluish accents, resulting in an aged effect with subtle color variations reminiscent of hydraulic tiles or traditional Mediterranean ceramics. The floor pattern is composed of geometric shapes, blending squares with small cross or floral motifs, highlighted by striking color contrasts. The slightly weathered texture enhances its rustic and authentic appeal.

Albor Collection: Sophisticated minimalism

This new collection features a 5 x 45cm format, allowing for an elongated, vertical arrangement that creates a visual effect of greater height in the space, making it especially suitable for wainscoting. The ceramic’s hue provides a sophisticated contrast with classic white furniture, while the wooden countertop softens the overall look, adding warmth and balance to the design. This type of cladding is ideal for kitchens, as it combines durability, easy maintenance, and a timeless aesthetic, seamlessly integrating into designs that blend rustic and modern elements.

Brick Urban collection: Enhanced brick

This collection recreates the look of rustic brick with a textured finish and a range of warm terra tones, from browns, beiges and ochres to darker details that add depth and realism. The cladding comes in a 5 x 15cm format, ideal for achieving an artisanal effect, with visible joints that reinforce its rustic character.

As a porcelain tile, it offers high resistance and durability, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Its color variations mimic the irregularities of old brick, lending a more natural and authentic appearance. This model is also available in other shades, including white, blue, green and gray, allowing it to be adapted to different decorative styles.

Cubik: Texture and dynamism for modern spaces

Cubik is characterized by its relief with indentations, creating a repetitive and orderly pattern that offers a woven-texture feel, adding dynamism and depth to the wall. With a 7.5 x 30cm format, the arrangement forms a balanced grid. In the image, the warm earth tone enhances the cozy atmosphere of the space, blending with organic materials. This ceramic is ideal for emphasizing volumes on walls and adding character to spaces. Its finish is available in both matte and glazed options. Cubik is offered in nine colors, ranging from neutral tones like beiges and earth shades to more intense options like deep and dark greens.

Auralis: Strength and material expressiveness with ultra-glossy finish

The Auralis collection is a ceramic cladding with a strong material presence, characterized by its ultra-glossy finish that enhances the intensity of color and depth of its reliefs. With a 6.1 x 25cm format, these pieces bring dynamism and a sophisticated aesthetic with an artisanal touch. Their texture, featuring irregular reliefs and weathered effects, evokes the authenticity of historically rooted materials, reinterpreted in a contemporary style. The glossy, reflective surface interacts with light, creating an attractive play of shadows and highlights.

Available in nine vibrant colors—including green, red, blue and terracotta—its chromatic range further emphasizes its expressive and striking character. In the image, the green tone adds freshness and sophistication, balancing with the warmth of the wood and the neutrality of the textiles.