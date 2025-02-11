FCITS to offer comprehensive training in March

Dalton—FCITS (Flooring Consultants and Inspection Training Services) has announced its upcoming Complete Flooring Inspector Certification Course, taking place from March 3–7, here.

This course includes interactive, hands-on training guided by CFI master installers—flooring experts who have achieved the industry’s most advanced installation credentials in an effort to deliver invaluable on-the-job insights. By combining real-world expertise with foundational inspection principles, FCITS ensures attendees learn to reduce errors, streamline claims and maximize customer satisfaction.

Designed for flooring professionals seeking to become certified independent flooring inspectors, the curriculum also aims to provide valuable insights for sales teams, dealers, retailers and claims or technical personnel. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of inspection processes, common product issues and how final reports influence day-to-day business outcomes.

Now a division of the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), FCITS is said to be a trusted training provider for flooring professionals since 1988. Endorsed by major manufacturers such as Shaw, Mohawk and Tarkett, FCITS has trained teams from leading organizations including Dixie Group, Home Depot and Nebraska Furniture Mart.

Attendees will explore a comprehensive range of flooring categories—from carpet and hard surfaces to advanced resilient flooring such as LVT and SPC. Course highlights include interactive mill tours of local manufacturing facilities and hands-on report-writing sessions, providing practical experience with product defects, installation challenges and performance evaluations.

Course benefits

Comprehensive training on carpet, hard surfaces and resilient flooring inspections

Special discounted rate of $2,499 for the entire course (normally $3,500 when taken separately)

Insights into installation techniques, performance evaluations and industry standards

Discounted hotel rates for out-of-town attendees

Training topics