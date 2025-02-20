FCITS unveils expert instructor team

Dalton—FCITS (Flooring Consultants & Inspection Training Services) announced its comprehensive pool of expert instructors available to lead a wide range of inspection courses—from beginner certification to advanced and Master-level training. These distinguished professionals represent the best in the flooring industry and are ready to provide hands-on, real-world training at current and future events.

Upcoming course details:

When: March 3-7

Where: Best Western Plus, Dalton

What: Attendees will explore a comprehensive range of flooring categories—from carpet and hard surfaces to advanced resilient flooring such as LVT and SPC. Course highlights include interactive mill tours of local manufacturing facilities and hands-on report-writing sessions, providing practical experience with product defects, installation challenges, and performance evaluations.

Instructor pool:

Dave Garden – Senior Instructor

A recognized leader in the flooring industry, Garden began his career as a carpet installer in 1988 and currently serves as the executive director of education for CFI. As a CFI Master II Certified Installer, he has been training and certifying professionals since 2002, developing expertise across laminate, wood, LVP, ceramic and resilient flooring. His leadership has transformed a modest workroom into a thriving regional operation.

Tony Hojnacki – Lead Technical Support

A nationally recognized flooring inspector with over 40 years of experience, Hojnacki started his career in 1983 and achieved Master Certification through FCITS. He provides vital technical support to FCITS while mentoring emerging inspectors and elevating industry standards.

Steve Phillips – ASTM Standards and Concrete Moisture Testing Instructor

With more than 30 years in commercial flooring management, Phillips currently serves as managing partner at MAST Partners. His expertise in performance standards, installation procedures and substrate testing is supported by certifications from FCITS, IFTI and WFCA. Phillips’ clear reporting and effective mentoring make him a trusted industry resource.

Evan Lauridsen – Specialist Advanced Course Instructor and Technical Support

A second-generation veteran with over 50 years in the flooring industry, Lauridsen transitioned from roles as an installer, manager and retail store owner to technical services in 1996. Holding a Master Certification from FCITS, he has been instrumental in establishing hardwood floor inspection standards and now leads the Lauridsen Consultancy Group, offering advanced training and technical support.

Brian Stevens – Color Blending, Installation & Specialty Courses

An industry veteran with over 30 years of experience and 17 years as a certified inspector, Stevens has conducted more than 4,000 inspections. As a CFI Certified Installer and former Mohawk AirO trainer, his expertise in remedial work, master color blending, pile lifting and micro shearing is highly regarded.

Roland Thompson – Tech Support, Installation, and Hands-On Instruction

Beginning his career in 1972, Thompson has earned hundreds of certifications and secured prestigious contracts—including work at the Camp David Presidential Retreat under five U.S. Presidents. Now serving as president of the Delmarva Chapter of CFI and educational director of the Maryland/Northern Virginia Flooring Association, he delivers essential technical support and hands-on instruction.

Scott Faulknor – Commercial, Installation & Technical Support

With over 30 years of experience in installation and a dedicated focus on inspection since 2012, Faulknor has advised manufacturers both domestically and internationally. His extensive background in residential and commercial services enriches the training experience.