Floorcloud rebrands to CLīMIT

By FCNews Staff
CLīMITBoston, Mass.—Floorcloud, the industry leader in jobsite monitoring technology, has rebranded to CLīMIT. According to the company, this name change reflects the company’s rapid evolution from a flooring-focused solution to a comprehensive jobsite monitoring platform supporting a wide array of construction disciplines—including flooring, millwork, drywall and general contractor building projects.

The new name, CLīMIT—a play on the word ‘climate’—is said to signify the company’s commitment to delivering climate intelligence for every phase of construction. By leveraging innovative sensor technology, CLīMIT helps project managers monitor key environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, dew point, light level and the sensor’s GPS location in real-time, intended to ensure that installations are completed on time, within specifications and up to standards.

“The transition to CLīMIT is more than just a name change—it’s a reflection of our expanded vision and product pipeline to be the go-to solution for interior building monitoring during the many phases of the construction process,” said Patrick Mullins, co-founder and COO. “With six new sensors launching this year, we are poised to bring even greater precision and insight to construction projects. The name CLīMIT enables us to better communicate the breadth of our solution to a broader audience, ensuring that more professionals can benefit from real-time environmental intelligence, detecting issues in real-time before they escalate to expensive call backs or even claims.”

