Footprint Floors expands reach in Orange County

By FCNews Staff
footprint floorsOrange County, Calif.—Footprints Floors, a flooring installation brand with 150-plus territories nationwide, continued its expansion in California. The Byrne family—Brian, Matthew, Ally and Kristan—are taking their decades of home improvement experience into the next chapter of their careers as they bring Footprints Floors to Orange County. With a history of running successful local businesses, including a 50-year-old glass company, the family said it was ready for a fresh start while staying true to its roots in home improvement.

After extensive research, the Byrnes chose Footprints Floors for its alignment with their values, as well as its customer-first approach and proven franchise model. The opening marks the second Footprints Floors location in Southern California, and the Byrne family said it is eager to introduce the brand’s high-quality craftsmanship and exceptional service to the community.

“Our mission has always been to provide homeowners with a better flooring experience, and we have no doubt that The Byrnes will do a great job representing us locally,” said Bryan Park, founder and CEO of Footprints Floors. “We look forward to exceeding our customers’ expectations and are enthusiastic about providing outstanding service and exceptional care in Orange County.”

The Orange County expansion is a significant milestone in Footprints Floors’ larger growth story. Last year, the brand added 15 new territories through 12 franchise agreements, including expansions into California and Washington. This year, Footprints Floors will continue its growth in California while also targeting markets in Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey and Delaware in the Northeastern U.S.

“Community involvement is very important to [us] and one of the things that drew [us] to Footprints Floors in the first place,” said the Byrnes. “We’re really excited by this opportunity to give back to the people of Orange County, serve our community and embark on this journey as business owners with Footprints Floors.”

Footprints Floors has always placed an emphasis on giving back, most recently with the launch of the First Fruits Fund. Through this philanthropic effort, Footprints Floors partners with faith-based organizations to donate and volunteer help for family services, counseling/drug rehabilitation and foster care/adoption assistance.

