TISE 2025: Innovators play up their strengths

Las Vegas—While hard surface flooring manufacturers can claim most of the credit for developing products that excite consumers and incentivize retailers to sell those products, the suppliers can’t do it all by themselves. For many of the innovations the industry enjoys today, suppliers rely on their partners on the innovation/technology side of the business—those that specialize in the underlying installation, digital printing, glueless locking technologies and waterproof advancements that improve the aesthetics and performance of many of those flooring materials.

Following is an overview of some of the technologies, solutions and innovations these companies showcased at Surfaces 2025:

i4F

i4F showcased several new breakthrough technologies at Surfaces, including its HerringB/ONE system and Ceramic Click technologies.

The HerringB/ONE installation system, winner of an FCNnovaton Award for 2024, is designed to eliminate the need for mirroring A/B panels, resulting in an easy and fast installation—as well as more efficient panel replacement. In addition, the one-panel system allows installers to achieve a “double-herringbone” look, whereby two strips can be installed in each row as opposed to one strip. i4F HerringB/ONE also reduces waste as well as streamlines manufacturing and unifies packaging. “By removing the need for mirroring A and B panels, overall efficiencies can be achieved,” said John Rietveldt, CEO. “Production processes for our new HerringB/ONE are streamlined and packaging costs as well as waste are reduced. This benefits the entire value chain from global manufacturing to the growing demand for DIY-friendly flooring solutions. Now, homeowners and enthusiasts can install their favorite herringbone pattern in any direction and space.”

Having just one panel instead of two different planks to achieve a genuine herringbone installation also benefits distributors. With one plank type required, that means fewer inventory issues for wholesalers and less waste for installers. As Matthieu Dekens (pictured), president of i4F’s U.S. operations, explained: “With the old way, having A and B planks required different packaging for the two different planks. And if you’re an installer, you may have left and right panels that you don’t need after you finish the installation. So it’s also a loss.”

With i4F Ceramic Click, as the name implies, the objective is to deliver an easy click installation system for traditional ceramics by taking all the benefits of a drop-lock enabled floating, modular floor and combining it with the beauty, strength and performance of real ceramics.

“Our new i4F HerringB/ONE system and i4F Ceramic Click technologies are truly groundbreaking as they exemplify simplified flooring installation and enhanced performance while delivering unparalleled value for consumers and professionals,” Rietveldt added.

Moreover, according to Dekens, these novel installation innovations aim to address an ongoing challenge in the industry. “We have a crisis of installers in terms of numbers and skills,” he said. “That means speed of installation is of the essence, and installation systems for modular floors is the core of our business.”

The innovations didn’t stop there. i4F also showcased CeraGrout for SPC panels, highlighting how the technology was designed to imitate traditional ceramics while providing a water-tight, durable and easy-to-install solution toward DIYers and professional installers.

The i4F booth also showcased innovations in waterproof protection for laminate flooring via its popular Aquaprotect technology, which is applied to the edges of the plank during the manufacturing process. The company also showcased its digital printing capabilities made possible by its partnership with Hymmen.

“All our solutions are helping transform the flooring industry,” Rietveldt said.

Unilin Technologies

Unilin Technologies, maker of the Uniclic system, is putting the focus on its portfolio of click systems to ensure licensees have the right technologies for their respective products and categories.

“In the current market space, we noticed that people don’t always have all the knowledge on the different click systems,” said Lauren Delee, business development manager, IP, Unilin Technologies. “This year we decided to put a big focus on click systems and all the different designs that are available. Clients need to understand the impact a click system can have on their end product and how it can prevent claims. You can have grout imitation, you can have waterproof, you can have pressed bevels—whatever. But if your click system is not working properly, then all the other aspects are not worth anything.”

To that end, Unilin Technologies showcased advancements that address the No. 1 claim with respect to SPC flooring—end joints popping up. “We explain how our click systems can really prevent such issues,” Delee said. Another trend Unilin is addressing is the demand for more realistic pressed bevels, especially on SPC products. “The pressed bevels that you currently see on the market are quite flat and quite long—we wanted to be able to offer a pressed bevel technology and a production process where you can always have a very authentic look,” Delee explained. “You can really see the difference compared to the other pressed bevels.”

Unilin Technologies also showcased its signature Unigrout technology, winner of an FCNnovation Award for 2024. Unigrout combines the aesthetic appeal of ceramic tiles with the practical benefits of vinyl. Initially launched on SPC click flooring, this innovative technology is now also available for glue-down installation/dryback products. The company also showcased its Unizip profiles.

Välinge Innovation

Välinge showcased its comprehensive and ever-evolving portfolio of flooring technologies—some of them award-winning. This included updates to its globally recognized 5G technology, which is utilized across a wide range of materials from wood-based cores to resilient and mineral flooring options.

“We have several licensees we’ve helped to optimize 5Gs to make it suitable in magnesium oxide, mineral boards and all the different kinds of polypropylene flooring,” said Laetitia Kimblad, floor locking director. “So, it makes it very versatile, and it works very well because it’s the plastic inserts that do the work. So even if it’s a more brittle material, then the plastic insert with still flex.”

The company also highlighted its portfolio of leakproof installation systems, expanding its integrated locking technology with waterproof joints, 5G-i Dry, to cover wood-based products. “It’s a one piece system instead of a two-piece system,” Kimblad explained. “We have 5G Dry, and our licensees really love it. But, in some cases, they want to differentiate or have a ‘good, better, best’ system. We usually offer angling, push down and fold down; this is an addition to our 5G Dry portfolio. It’s a lot of engineering and fine-tuning so that it works for wood-based products such as laminate flooring.”

Other noteworthy highlights from Välinge Innovation included: upgraded 5G inserts, which aim to simplify installation and dismantling; and Välinge’s 5G Cross technology, which enables durable installations of sought-after patterns such as Chevron installations in various angles and thicknesses in both wood-based and resilient products.

Last but not least, the company featured its PRO locking technology, initially introduced in 2024. The technology, which earned an FCNnovation Award, provides up to 3x stronger vertical connections in today’s array of next-generation resilient products. “We have optimized the profiles so that it gets up to two to three times stronger when you do castor chair or vertical load test,” Kimblad explained. “This allows us to make resilient products that are more robust in order to be able to withstand everyday life and last longer. At the same time, it’s also about making more sustainable products.”