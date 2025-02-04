Japan Recycle Carpet Association launches certification system

Tokyo—The Japan Recycle Carpet Association announced its latest quality standards for recycled carpet tiles along with a recycled carpet certification system, set to launch on July 1, to certify products that meet these requirements. This certification system is intended to promote sustainable carpet tile recycling and promote recycling within the industry.

According to the association, the introduction of this system will ensure the quality of materials for recycled carpet tiles in the market, facilitating repeated recycling and enabling the collection, recycling and reuse of products regardless of the manufacturer. This is said to be crucial for the effectiveness of recycling and contributes to sustainability. The new system will also involve regular third-party audits to provide customers with confidence and trust in the company’s products.

The “Recycled Carpet Certification” certifies carpet tile products that meet the following four conditions: specifying the CFP (carbon footprint of products), stipulating the use of PCR (post-consumer recycle) materials, using separated raw materials for each component and continuously preventing greenwashing. The “Recycled Carpet Certification” system will certify carpet tiles that are produced within an optimal resource recycling value chain.

Certification criteria:

At least 25% of PCR material must be derived from carpet tiles

CFP of the product has been calculated or published

Separate raw materials must be used for each component

The Association conducts an annual greenwash check from the time of certification

Greenwashing—the practice of exaggerating environmental benefits—has become an issue as sustainable design becomes a priority to companies. To ensure consumer confidence, the Japan Recycle Carpet Association established a “Green Check Committee” composed of third-party experts with no vested interest in the Association to conduct periodic audits.

The Green Check Committee is expected to verify the consistency of data on the production volume of certified recycled carpet products, the purchase volume of separated recycled materials, production volume of recycled materials and the collection volume of used carpet tiles. Products that meet the criteria will continue to be certified as “Recycled Carpet Certification” products.

As of December 2024, the number of certified products has reached 111 patterns and 655 items. Products from companies such as Kawashima Selkon Textiles Co., Ltd., Sangetsu Corporation, Tajima Roofing Inc. and Suminoe Interior Products Co., Ltd. have been officially recognized as “Recycled Carpet Certification” products.