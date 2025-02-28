Lunada Bay appoints Tony Demaggio director of national accounts

Harbor City, Ca.—Lunada Bay Corporation has appointed Tony Demaggio as director of national accounts. This newly established role is a key part of the company’s ongoing strategy to expand its customer base and enhance service for national and regional clients.

“As we continue to grow and evolve, Tony’s expertise and industry knowledge will be invaluable in strengthening our client relationships and driving future success,” said Carl Steadly, president and CEO of Lunada Bay Corporation. “We are confident that Tony’s leadership will help us further solidify our position as a trusted partner in the tile industry.”

Demaggio brings over 25 years of experience in the tile industry, including his most recent position as director of sales for Oceanside Glass & Tile. His extensive industry expertise and well-established relationships with a wide range of accounts will ensure a seamless transition and continued support for both existing and new clients.

Lunada Bay Corporation is home to three distinct brands: Lunada Bay Tile, Driftwood Design Lab and Murrine Mosaics. Each brand is recognized for its commitment to design excellence, high-quality craftsmanship and innovative tile solutions that are highly regarded by architects, designers and contractors.