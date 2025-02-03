Mannington Mills donates funds for Los Angeles wildlife relief

Los Angeles—Mannington Mills has allocated $10,000 of its Feeding America corporate contribution to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in an effort to help those who have been affected by the recent wildfires around the area here. This disaster aid intends to provide food resources for families, seniors and children, as well as non-food items like diapers, soap and toiletries.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by these wildfires,” said Zack Zehner, Mannington Mills chairman of the board. “We’re grateful for Feeding America and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank who are working together to provide relief assistance where it is needed most. Whether our associates are donating funds or volunteering to help at local food banks, we continue to see how much this organization helps us help others in our communities.”

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States with a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs.