Mohawk partners on Vision House Las Vegas

Henderson, Nev.—Mohawk’s Builder + Multifamily business is partnering with Green Builder Media and Beazer Homes to floor the Vision House Las Vegas, a project spotlighting sustainable, high-performance living. Located in the master-planned community of Cadence and featuring three demonstration homes, the Vision House Las Vegas will be open for visiting during The International Builders’ Show (IBS) this week.

“The theme of the Vision House Las Vegas, ‘Crossing the Rubicon,’ highlights net zero, electrification, energy and water efficiency, healthy home, solar and storage and resiliency,” said Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media. “With the help of sponsors like Mohawk, this project sets a new standard for builders, from national production to small custom builders, proving that sustainable homes can be built at practical and attainable price points.”

Featuring PureTech, SmartStrand and SolidTech flooring lines, the Vision House Las Vegas demonstrates Mohawk’s commitment to environmental responsibility. PureTech is PVC-free, made with 70% total recycled content and has an 80% renewable, organic core. PureTech floors also provide WetProtect with a lifetime surface and subfloor waterproof warranty. Along with being extraordinary clean and exceptionally durable, SmartStrand carpet is made in part from renewable plant-based ingredients. SolidTech is easy-to-install and easy-to-clean waterproof flooring, making it perfect for any room of the home.

“This initiative aligns with our commitment to sustainability and innovation,” explained Denise Silbert, Mohawk’s vice president of marketing, soft surface and Builder + Multifamily. “By investing in long-lasting flooring, we help eliminate the need for replacements and additional waste. We are excited for this continued collaboration with Green Builder Media and Beazer Homes to demonstrate that constructing Zero Energy Ready homes at scale is not futuristic—it is happening now.”

Open to all IBS attendees, the Vision House will be open on Monday, Feb. 24 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Friday, Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.