NeoCon 2025 registration now open

By FCNews Staff
NeoCon 2025Chicago—Registration for NeoCon 2025, the premier event for the commercial interiors industry, opened today. Taking place here June 9-11 at The Mart, the show’s previous editions have drawn over 50,000 professionals—from architects, designers, dealers and facility managers to manufacturers and major enterprise clients—as they discover the latest state-of-the-art design solutions shaping built environments.

This year’s theme, “Design Ahead,” will come to life through a conference program headlined by three thought leaders: Annie Jean-Baptiste, author, Building for Everyone; Alice Rawsthorn, author of Design as an Attitude and cofounder of the Design Emergency podcast; and Chris Barton, founder and creator of Shazam.

“NeoCon is known for being an incubator and major platform for forward-thinking ideas and conversations,” said Nubia Henderson, director of programming. “This year’s keynotes will exemplify and explore design’s power to impact lives. We are thrilled to welcome leaders who will inspire our community to embrace design as a force for meaningful change. Their diverse perspectives and experiences promise to spark dialogue and help drive the design industry forward.”

Tech executive Annie Jean-Baptiste will kick off NeoCon on Monday, June 9, with her keynote, “Designing for Global Innovation,” presented by IIDA. Drawing from real-world examples, she is set to highlight how design shapes listeners’ lives and underscore the importance of creating inclusive, human-centered experiences that resonate with diverse audiences. “I’m so excited to be a keynote for NeoCon this year,” Jean-Baptiste said. “Bringing a global lens to innovation is key to good design, and I’m thrilled to be part of the conversation.”

On Tuesday, June 10, renowned British design critic and author Alice Rawsthorn will take the stage with her keynote, “Design as an Attitude,” presented by ASID. She will explore how design can help people live more safely, fairly and prosperously, offering insights into its transformative power. “I am so looking forward to giving a keynote at NeoCon and to sharing my vision of design as a thoughtful, ingenious, constantly evolving agent of change and a powerful tool that can help us improve and enrich our lives,” Rawsthorn said.

The final keynote on Wednesday, June 11, will feature Chris Barton, a veteran tech entrepreneur behind the pioneering music identification app Shazam. In his talk entitled, “Bring Impossible Ideas to Life,” presented by BIFMA, Barton will share how to overcome obstacles with imagination, persistence and creative solutions. Reflecting on his journey to develop Shazam—a feat many deemed impossible—he is set to inspire audiences with actionable insights and disruptive innovation stories. “At NeoCon, I look forward to sharing my thoughts on how to think outside the box and overcome obstacles in order to bring impossible ideas to life,” Barton said.

Show registration is free for all attendees. Keynotes will be delivered live onsite during the show and will also be available for streaming. Programming registration for keynotes, featured presentations, CEU seminars, talks and workshops will open on April 1, 2025.

To learn more and register, visit here.

