Obituary: Paolo Mularoni, president Del Conca USA

Clemson, S.C.—Paolo Mularoni, president of Ceramica Faetano and Del Conca USA, passed away suddenly February 23 due to illness.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Paolo’s sudden passing,” said Eric Astrachan, Tile Council of North America’s executive director. “Paolo was a friend and valued leader. He was effusively polite, gracious and kind, while unrelenting and passionate in his efforts to align the work of TCNA with that of Confindustria Ceramica. In addition to shaping the success of the Del Conca Group, Paolo helped shape the growth of TCNA and the success of the broader tile industry. He will be greatly missed. Our condolences extend to Paolo’s family and friends and to our entire tile family as we grieve this loss for our industry.”

Mularoni leaves an important legacy for the ceramic tile industry. As grandson to Cino Mularoni, founder of Ceramica del Conca, and son of Enzo Donald Mularoni, Paolo, along with brothers Davide and Marco, formed the third generation of leadership for Ceramica del Conca. Thanks to Paolo’s vision and passion, the Del Conca Group (Del Conca, Faetano, Pastorelli, Del Conca USA and Optimum Surfaces) strengthened its international presence under his leadership and advanced the tile industry by bringing innovation and exceptional design to the largest world markets.

In addition to Del Conca Group’s production facilities in San Marino and in Italy, Del Conca USA manufactures advanced porcelain tiles in Lenoir City, Tenn. From the Tennessee factory, it serves customers throughout the USA, Canada and Mexico.