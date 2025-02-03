Philadelphia Commercial announces 2025 Mainstreet Authority campaign

Dalton—Philadelphia Commercial, a leader in commercial flooring solutions, has launched its 2025 Mainstreet Authority campaign. This initiative is designed to equip local retailers with the knowledge, tools and confidence needed to become trusted experts in commercial flooring solutions.

Through a year-long program, the Mainstreet Authority campaign will focus on providing education, tools and resources tailored to help retailers gain expertise in commercial flooring. From enhanced tools and training on products like TotalWorx adhesives and accessories, acoustic and moisture solutions as well as QuickShip offerings, to available services—including visualization services, customs and the re[TURN] Reclamation Program—this campaign is meant to help empower retailers to grow and enhance their commercial success.

“The Mainstreet Authority campaign is more than an initiative; it’s a commitment to our customers and partners,” said Brad Harvey, vice president of Philadelphia Commercial. “By providing retailers with the knowledge, tools and support they need, we’re not only helping them grow their business but also solidifying their role as trusted experts in their communities.”

Each quarter, Philadelphia Commercial said it will focus on specific topics to introduce new tear sheets and brochures, videos, social media content and intentional territory manager education to ensure retailers are aptly setup for success in meeting customer needs.