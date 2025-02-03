Philadelphia Commercial announces 2025 Mainstreet Authority campaign

By FCNews Staff
HomeCommercialPhiladelphia Commercial announces 2025 Mainstreet Authority campaign

Mainstreet AuthorityDalton—Philadelphia Commercial, a leader in commercial flooring solutions, has launched its 2025 Mainstreet Authority campaign. This initiative is designed to equip local retailers with the knowledge, tools and confidence needed to become trusted experts in commercial flooring solutions.

Through a year-long program, the Mainstreet Authority campaign will focus on providing education, tools and resources tailored to help retailers gain expertise in commercial flooring. From enhanced tools and training on products like TotalWorx adhesives and accessories, acoustic and moisture solutions as well as QuickShip offerings, to available services—including visualization services, customs and the re[TURN] Reclamation Program—this campaign is meant to help empower retailers to grow and enhance their commercial success.

“The Mainstreet Authority campaign is more than an initiative; it’s a commitment to our customers and partners,” said Brad Harvey, vice president of Philadelphia Commercial. “By providing retailers with the knowledge, tools and support they need, we’re not only helping them grow their business but also solidifying their role as trusted experts in their communities.”

Each quarter, Philadelphia Commercial said it will focus on specific topics to introduce new tear sheets and brochures, videos, social media content and intentional territory manager education to ensure retailers are aptly setup for success in meeting customer needs.

Previous article
Floorcloud rebrands to CLīMIT
Next article
Japan Recycle Carpet Association launches certification system

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: SEAL leadership development, certification

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXSE8Hqt-Uw Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Post

WPC: Here comes the boom!

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
For many years, the darling of the resilient category has been SPC. It burst onto the scene as a lower-cost, higher-performance alternative to others...
Read more
Carpet

Japan Recycle Carpet Association launches certification system

FCNews Staff - 0
Tokyo—The Japan Recycle Carpet Association announced its latest quality standards for recycled carpet tiles along with a recycled carpet certification system, set to launch...
Read more
News

Floorcloud rebrands to CLīMIT

FCNews Staff - 0
Boston, Mass.—Floorcloud, the industry leader in jobsite monitoring technology, has rebranded to CLīMIT. According to the company, this name change reflects the company’s rapid...
Read more
Uncategorized

CFI, CTEF launch comprehensive training program

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, Ky.—The Certified Floorcovering Installers Association (CFI) and the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) have announced the formation of a new education and training...
Read more
News

Mannington Mills donates funds for Los Angeles wildlife relief

FCNews Staff - 0
Los Angeles—Mannington Mills has allocated $10,000 of its Feeding America corporate contribution to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in an effort to help...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X