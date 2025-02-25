Sika launches new resilient flooring adhesives

By FCNews Staff
SikaBond-5900Rutherford, N.J.—Sika is introducing SikaBond-5900 and SikaBond-5800, two time-tested resilient flooring adhesives designed for the interior installation of luxury vinyl tile, luxury vinyl plank, vinyl sheet goods (heterogeneous/homogeneous), fiberglass backed sheet vinyl, carpet tile, rubber flooring and more for residential and commercial applications.

Formerly known as DriTac 5900 MegaBond and DriTac 5800 ToughBond, these two proven product formulas have transitioned to begin a new generation of innovative and problem-solving resilient flooring adhesives under the SikaBond umbrella of flooring installation solutions.

Maintaining their trusted pressure-sensitive technology and high moisture resistance, SikaBond-5900 and SikaBond-5800 now feature an increased shelf life from one to two years. Both adhesives tout easy spread capabilities, low odor and easy clean up wet or dry.

“Both of these PSAs have enjoyed marketplace success for many years and are known for their versatility, strength and performance attributes,” said Todd Boos, director of sales at Sika Corporation. “Contractors and installers seek to work with products they can trust and these two adhesives are among the best in class for resilient flooring installations. The extended shelf-life will afford them added value as well.”

SikaBond-5900 is the premium-grade option that can also install WPC, SPC and rigid core products. With high peel and shear strength, SikaBond-5900 offers maximum bond strength and moisture resistance up to 14 lb./ASTM F1869 and 99% RH/ASTM F 2170.

Both well-known adhesive formulas help contribute to LEED credits and have been independently tested and certified by the Carpet and Rug Institute’s (CRI) Green Label Plus Program for Indoor Air Quality (IAQ). These premium-grade installation solutions complement our full line of moisture mitigation, sound control and subfloor surface preparation products comprising the Sika Secure System.

The Sika Secure System provides installers with a solution-based, multi-tier system product offering that provides an enhanced warranty from a trusted single-source supplier. When used in conjunction with one another, the Sika Secure System forms a true top-to-bottom flooring installation solution that includes elements of the SikaBond, SikaLevel and Sika MB (Moisture Barrier) product lines.

