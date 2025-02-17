UCX announces staff reorganization

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsUCX announces staff reorganization

Mansfield, Mass.—UCX has realigned its staff, specifically within the marketing and products teams. According to the company, these changes were introduced to better serve its customers, suppliers and internal teams as well as enhancing efficiency through improved communication and standardization across its entire network.

UCXDan Doyle has been promoted to vice president of product, supplies. Under Doyle’s leadership, the company says it looks forward to driving the supplies division forward by having one unified strategy for this integral business component. Doyle’s vast knowledge and skills is not only meant to support his strategic vision to drive the supply category forward, but also for UCX to be set up for further growth and success.

UCXKelly Campbell has been promoted to vice president of product, flooring. In this role, Campbell will imploy an innovative approach and wealth of industry knowledge to help facilitate further growth. Campbell will utilize her vision to help the company continue to explore opportunities and strengthen its product portfolio.

UCXAdditionally, Jessie Hansen has been promoted to vice president of marketing. According to the company, Hansen’s creative style and insights have elevated its marketing campaign. In this new role, Hansen will now lead its marketing efforts to further engage customers and help facilitate UCX brand loyalty.

UCXFinally, Lindsey Nisbet will be switching gears from vice president of marketing southwest to vice president, national accounts and product development. Nisbet’s leadership is meant to ensure the company can and continues to meet the evolving needs of its national clients, as well as innovating product lines.

These changes are intended to enable UCX to streamline processes and improve organizational structure for the future.

Previous article
NFA: Members reap benefits of record turnout
Next article
RYC Flooring releases new LVP lines for 2025

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Carpet

Interface celebrates 25 years of i2 with new carpet collections

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Interface, a global flooring solutions company and leader in sustainability, launched two new carpet tile collections, Material Impressions and Open Road. These collections expand...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Tackling fcB2B to better your business

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YcKy2NwEwEg&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwfca.org%2F&source_ve_path=OTY3MTQ Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Company

Retailers tout Mohawk 2025 introductions

Steve Feldman - 0
National Harbor, Md.—Mohawk unleashed a plethora of high-profile introductions at the Mohawk Edge Summit back in December across every category, both hard and soft...
Read more
Carpet

Shaw goes all in with 2025 product intros

Reginald Tucker - 0
Shaw utilized its 2025 Winter Market show series—which included stops in Dallas; Dana Point, Calif.; Orlando, Fla.; and Las Vegas—to treat its retailer partners...
Read more
Featured Post

Specialty retailers cite TISE ’25 show-stoppers

FCNews Staff - 0
FCNews caught up with retailers shopping The International Surface Event (TISE) 2025 show to get their first impressions of some of the new products...
Read more
Laminate

Cali expands Pacifica laminate collection

FCNews Staff - 0
San Diego—Cali introduced four new colors to the Pacifica luxury laminate collection, expanding its most accessible waterproof laminate flooring line. As the "Good" option in...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X