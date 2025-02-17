UCX announces staff reorganization

Mansfield, Mass.—UCX has realigned its staff, specifically within the marketing and products teams. According to the company, these changes were introduced to better serve its customers, suppliers and internal teams as well as enhancing efficiency through improved communication and standardization across its entire network.

Dan Doyle has been promoted to vice president of product, supplies. Under Doyle’s leadership, the company says it looks forward to driving the supplies division forward by having one unified strategy for this integral business component. Doyle’s vast knowledge and skills is not only meant to support his strategic vision to drive the supply category forward, but also for UCX to be set up for further growth and success.

Kelly Campbell has been promoted to vice president of product, flooring. In this role, Campbell will imploy an innovative approach and wealth of industry knowledge to help facilitate further growth. Campbell will utilize her vision to help the company continue to explore opportunities and strengthen its product portfolio.

Additionally, Jessie Hansen has been promoted to vice president of marketing. According to the company, Hansen’s creative style and insights have elevated its marketing campaign. In this new role, Hansen will now lead its marketing efforts to further engage customers and help facilitate UCX brand loyalty.

Finally, Lindsey Nisbet will be switching gears from vice president of marketing southwest to vice president, national accounts and product development. Nisbet’s leadership is meant to ensure the company can and continues to meet the evolving needs of its national clients, as well as innovating product lines.

These changes are intended to enable UCX to streamline processes and improve organizational structure for the future.