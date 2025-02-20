WFCA announces 2024 Hall of Fame inductees

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) announced the induction of two visionary leaders into its 2024 Hall of Fame: Ray C. Anderson (posthumously), founder of Interface, Inc.; and Charlie Dilks, chief product officer of CCA Global Partners. Together, these trailblazers embody the leadership, innovation and service ideals that define the industry.

Ray C. Anderson (1934–2011)

Ray Anderson revolutionized the modular carpet tile market when he founded Interface in 1973—a market that now exceeds $1.3 billion in annual sales. With a background in industrial engineering, Anderson redefined both manufacturing and sustainability practices. In 1994, after reading Paul Hawken’s The Ecology of Commerce, he experienced what he described as a “spear in the chest” moment. This epiphany spurred the launch of Interface’s bold Mission Zero initiative to eliminate the company’s environmental footprint and set the company on a course to become a regenerative business.

Environmental thought leader Hawken observed, “Ray’s impact went beyond technology and numbers; he connected deeply with every person he met, inspiring them to see sustainability as a moral imperative.”

Interface’s work to minimize its environmental impact began at a time when other companies were just starting to discuss sustainability, and it set a new standard for corporate responsibility. Recognized as “America’s Greenest CEO” and a self-described “Radical Industrialist,” Anderson co-chaired the President’s Council on Sustainable Development during the Clinton Administration. His achievements served as the subject of several films, including The 11th Hour and Beyond Zero, and his contributions to society continue to be recognized—in 2024, he was nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States.

Reflecting on Anderson’s legacy, retired Interface CEO, Dan Hendrix, stated, “Anderson’s relentless pursuit of innovation not only revolutionized the flooring industry—it reshaped our very approach to business.”

Christine Needles, global head of corporate communications at Interface, added, “His visionary leadership built a culture of shared purpose, inspiring us daily to work toward a sustainable future.” Anderson’s enduring legacy continues through the Ray C. Anderson Foundation, his influential books Mid-Course Correction and Confessions of a Radical Industrialist, and Interface’s ongoing work to help solve the climate crisis and become carbon-negative by 2040.

Charlie Dilks

With a remarkable 45-year career, Charlie Dilks has left an indelible mark on every facet of the flooring industry. He began by managing a 60-store retail chain in Canada before moving on to key leadership roles at Shaw Industries. In 1997, Dilks joined CCA Global Partners, where he now serves as chief product officer. His collaborative work with major U.S. and international suppliers has led to innovative product lines and strategic programs that empower independent dealers in today’s competitive market.

Dilks’ impact extends well beyond business. An early supporter of the Tunnel to Towers (T2T) Foundation, he mobilized Carpet One Floor & Home stores nationwide to host local run/walk events raising essential funds for injured veterans and first responders. As co-founder of the Alan Greenberg Memorial Golf Tournament—a tradition spanning over 20 years—Dilks has united industry leaders to support the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF). Now serving as chairman of the FCIF board and having recently acted as master of ceremonies for the FCIF Gala in New York City, his leadership has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for flooring professionals facing critical challenges.

Industry peers recognize Dilks as a trusted advisor who bridges manufacturers, independent retailers and policymakers. “Dilks has assisted countless dealers with sound advice and in-depth knowledge throughout his career,” said Donny Phillips, president of Atlanta Flooring Design Centers.

Larry Nagle, President of N.L. Nagle, Inc., and a 1994 inductee, added, “Charlie’s steadfast commitment to helping others defines him as both a colleague and leader. His integrity, fairness and tireless advocacy for retailers are precisely what our Hall of Fame celebrates.”

WFCA CEO, Scott Humphrey, summed up the impact of both legends: “Both Ray Anderson and Charlie Dilks embody the spirit of innovation and community that defines our industry. Ray transformed the flooring sector by pioneering sustainable practices long before they became mainstream, while Charlie has dedicated his career to empowering independent retailers and advancing philanthropic initiatives. Together, their visionary leadership has reshaped our industry and will continue to inspire future generations.”

Established to recognize individuals whose leadership, innovation and service have significantly advanced the floor covering industry, the WFCA Hall of Fame represents the highest honor in the profession. A committee of peers selects inductees and past recipients, including groundbreaking innovators, entrepreneurs and advocates who have left an indelible mark on the industry. Formal induction ceremonies for both honorees are in the planning stages, with further details to be announced.

To learn more about this year’s inductees and the Hall of Fame, visit wfca.org/hall-of-fame.