AHF Products reorganizes commercial sales team

Kankakee, Ill.—AHF Products recently performed a strategic reorganization of its commercial sales teams in an effort to enhance customer offerings and expand nationwide coverage. By combining the strengths of three leading flooring brands—Armstrong Flooring, AHF Contract and Crossville—this reorganization is designed to curate a unified, customer-focused sales team aimed at providing more comprehensive solutions for commercial projects.

The integrated team will operate under a single strategy, equipping sales representatives to sell across all product lines—including porcelain tiles, vinyl composition tiles (VCT), luxury vinyl tiles (LVT) and resilient sheet products such as MedinPure and MedinTon, which features Diamond 10 technology.

“We’re building a powerful team with a singular focus on our customers,” said Fred Reitz, senior vice president of commercial. “After a year of successfully cross-selling products across the market, we’re leveraging our strengths in superior product offerings, best-in-class commercial brands—and an extensive domestic manufacturing footprint to deliver a more seamless experience for our customers.”

As the summer school renovation season approaches, the company says that customers will benefit from its high-performance flooring solutions, including VCT, manufactured for the last 75 years here. AHF Products is the only domestic manufacturer of VCT, a reliable flooring solution for high-traffic areas known for its durability and easy maintenance.

Many customers are returning to VCT for its outstanding performance, durability, versatile color palette and budget-friendly price tag. AHF Products offers an extended warranty—covering up to 20 years and up to 30 years when paired with the company’s Strong System—a collection of subfloor preparation products suitable for the rigorous demands of commercial installations.

With the integration of the Crossville Tile and Armstrong Flooring A&D as well as contractor sales teams, AHF Products is attempting to unlock the full potential of its commercial field organization. Each salesperson will now represent the full range of AHF Commercial products in an effort to ensure a more cohesive and customer-centric experience.

“This reorganization maximizes our collective expertise and allows us to fully capitalize on the synergies from our acquisitions, creating a more powerful, solution-driven approach with the best vinyl and porcelain brands and largely American-made flooring solutions to a wide range of industries,” Reitz said. “By combining our efforts under one unified strategy, we’re empowering our team to drive more sales and offer seamless, personalized service to every customer for every project.”