AHSG to host exclusive Roomvo webinar

Roswell, Ga.—As part of its ongoing commitment to provide added value and innovative tools to its dealer network, American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) will host an exclusive webinar in partnership with Roomvo on Thursday, April 3, at 4:00 p.m. EST.

This complimentary webinar is open to all AHSG members and will offer a deep dive into how Roomvo’s cutting-edge visualization technology can help dealers increase customer engagement and drive sales. Members can register now.

“This is a unique opportunity for our members to see firsthand how Roomvo can elevate the customer experience and lead to more closed sales,” said Tony Wright, President of AHSG/Commercial USA. “We’re excited to showcase the many ways this technology can support our dealer success.”

As an added incentive, one lucky attending AHSG dealer will be selected at random to win a free Roomvo Kiosk at the end of the event. (Must be present to win.)

“Our goal is to help our members attract more foot traffic, engage shoppers more effectively, and ultimately grow their business,” Wright added. “Roomvo is a powerful tool that can help them do exactly that.”