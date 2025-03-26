BuildDirect to expand Pro Center reach in Florida

By FCNews Staff
Orlando, Fla.—BuildDirect, a leading omnichannel building materials retailer, announced the acquisition of key operational assets from Anchor Flooring and Yorkshore Sales & Marketing, two Florida-based distributors founded and operated by industry entrepreneur Scott Mountford.

According to the company, developments like this go beyond a simple acquisition—they can represent a strategic partnership built on shared values and a common dedication to serving flooring professionals. For Anchor & Yorkshore, it can mean continued growth and long-term success. For BuildDirect, it’s an opportunity to build on a strong foundation and accelerate its Pro Center expansion in one of the fastest-growing construction markets in the U.S.

“Scott built something special with Anchor and Yorkshore—strong customer relationships, dependable products and a reputation that takes years to build,” said Shawn Wilson, CEO of BuildDirect. “We’re excited to carry that forward and scale it with the same heart and focus.”

A natural fit for expansion

Anchor and Yorkshore bring deep relationships with contractors and flooring professionals, a seasoned team and operational infrastructure that complements BuildDirect’s national vision. This Orlando-based hub will serve as both a local Pro Center and a key piece of BuildDirect’s regional fulfillment network.

Why this matters:

  • Expanding the footprint: Establishing a key Pro Center in Florida, with future growth in the region already underway.
  • Faster, better service: Immediate improvements in product availability and delivery speed for professional customers.
  • Entrepreneur-led growth: A model that honors local relationships while leveraging national capabilities.

“We’re building the future of Pro Centers with local leadership at the core,” said Jay Allen, COO of BuildDirect.

A platform built for pros

This move continues BuildDirect’s momentum toward a national network of Pro Centers—serving contractors, builders and designers with the products and support they need to thrive. It’s a story, the company said, of entrepreneurs joining forces, focused on what matters: service, product and trust.

“We’re not just adding locations—we’re adding great people and great stories,” Wilson said. “That’s how we’re going to build something that lasts.”

