Coverings introduces expanded programs, activations for 2025

Orlando, Fla.—Coverings, North America’s leading international tile and stone showcase and educational conference, has announced an expanded roster of both new and returning programs and activations for Coverings 2025.

The highly anticipated event—set for April 29 – May 2, here at the Orange County Convention Center—is designed to unite a global community of distributors, retailers, architects, designers, builders, remodelers, contractors, installers, stone fabricators and other industry professionals for four transformative days of tile and stone exhibits, groundbreaking advancements in products and techniques as well as opportunities for networking and business growth.

Coverings 2025 is set to feature multiple international pavilions hosted by top tile associations and manufacturers, the latest trends, trailblazing product innovations, state-of-the-art machinery, advanced tools and equipment, as well as other essential industry resources. Attendees can engage in hands-on experiences through live demonstrations, multilingual show floor tours and other interactive programs—all thoughtfully designed to deliver actionable insights for professionals across every business sector.

“With 26,000 attendees from around the world, Coverings 2025 will be the ultimate destination for tile and stone professionals to stay ahead of emerging trends, generate qualified business leads and develop strategic insights to maintain a competitive edge,” said Jamie Rich, Coverings show director. “Attendees will have the opportunity to maximize their time, forge valuable connections and source the latest products from 40 countries—all while achieving a year’s worth of business value in just four days.”

Programming and activations at Coverings 2025 will bring the show’s four key tenets—“Health & Wellness,” “Sustainability,” “Outdoor Spaces” and “Timeless Luxury”—to life across a show floor that stretches nine miles. Attendees can expect engaging activations, creative installations and trend-driven exhibits.

A key highlight of Coverings 2025 is the anticipated return of The Coverings Lounge (Booth # 4300), a vibrant hub where professionals converge to learn, connect, grow and relax. This centrally located space will deliver sessions at the Trends & Solutions Stage—one of Coverings’ three show floor stages—along with valuable networking opportunities, insightful presentations from tile and stone leaders and daily happy hours with prize giveaways.

The Coverings Lounge will also feature the I.C.E. House Showhome Experience, an immersive display meant to highlight the future of home design. This exhibit will present a visual journey through I.C.E. House, a two-year construction and design transformation project being produced by Jennifer Farrell Designs. The experience will include exclusive talks by acclaimed designer Jennifer Farrell, with multi-media displays alongside samples of the materials featured in I.C.E. House.

Farrell will lead “Surface Materials and the Home of the Future – Walk & Talk” sessions from 1-1:30 p.m. EDT—April 29 through May 1—where she will deliver expert insights into the evolving role of surface materials in next-generation home design.

“I could not be more thrilled to partner with Coverings 2025 to share the I.C.E. House Showhome Experience with the world,” Farrell said. “Coverings is the largest, most important tile and stone event in North America, bringing the entire globe together to discover the future of design materials. Part of the story we’re telling at I.C.E. House is how the global culture of design is guiding the home of the future, which makes Coverings the perfect partner for telling that story.”

Happy hours and giveaways are also back as a popular feature of The Coverings Lounge, which will take place on April 30 and May 1, starting at 4 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a lively atmosphere with cold drinks, great company and fun-filled raffles. Participants must be present to win.

The Coverings 2025 Rock Star Awards Ceremony, which will honor the 11th class of Coverings Rock Stars, will take place in The Coverings Lounge April 29 from 4-5 p.m. The ceremony will also announce the inaugural 2025 Coverings Champions in an effort to recognize distinguished tile and stone leaders and their outstanding contributions to the show.

The Galvanize Lounge is set to make its debut at Coverings 2025, following a successful launch at Coverings 2024 in Atlanta. The lounge—designed to be a lively hub open to all Coverings attendees—will unite influential leaders, emerging voices and prominent women’s organizations across the industry. The inclusive space is intended to serve as a catalyst for cultivating valuable relationships, exchanging progressive ideas, celebrating achievements and exploring new pathways to success—all while making efforts to empower women in tile, stone and flooring.

The Galvanize Lounge at Coverings 2025 is proudly supported by National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Greater Orlando, Women of the Flooring Business, Women in Tile, Women in Stone, Women in the Floorcovering Industry, Women’s Alliance of Greater Orlando Builders Association (GOBA) and Women Who Rock.

Mindfulness workshops will also return to both the Galvanize Lounge and The Coverings Lounge, hosted by artist Gianna Vallefuoco, a National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) Five Star contractor and mindfulness teacher with Vallefuoco Contractors, LLC. Showgoers attending these sessions can explore the art and science of thriving, develop resilience through the power of grit, learn practical techniques for maintaining mental fitness in the workplace and more.

The Distributor Lounge, sponsored by the Ceramic Tile Distributors Association (CTDA) and North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) is coming back to Coverings 2025 by popular demand. This off-show-floor space is designed to provide tile, stone and flooring distributors with a dedicated place to relax and recharge. Distributors can visit the lounge to take a break from conducting business on the show floor, unwind between meetings and enjoy light refreshments and snacks.

The Artisan Showcase will reemerge at Coverings 2025 to showcase handmade art and specialty tiles from local and regional artisans. Showgoers can create their own custom mosaic tile coasters using products from exhibitors each morning and watch skilled artisans bring old-world techniques to life through live demonstrations each afternoon. The showcase will also highlight concept boards from Art Tile Village exhibitors.

Coverings 2025’s three interactive show floor stages will spread across a wide range of topics, including emerging trends, practical solutions and live “how-to” installation demonstrations:

The Installation Innovation Stage (Booth # 7863) will feature interactive technical tutorials led by NTCA and TCNA members, allowing attendees to see exactly how to install a wide variety of new products and learn techniques to make tile and stone installation more successful. Visitors can expect to receive practical training and critical insights into new materials, industry standards, methods and best processes for delivering superior tile installation.

The Trends & Solutions Stage (Booth # 4300) is designed to provide in-depth insights into the latest product trends and solutions in tile and stone. Exhibitors and industry professionals will deliver short, impactful presentations on new product innovations, business solutions and emerging trends.

The Fabricator Stage (Booth # 4494), in collaboration with the International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA), Natural Stone Institute (NSI) and Rockheads Group, is set to deliver presentations on cutting-edge stone and fabrication techniques from industry-leading fabricators. Happy hours at the Fabricator Stage will begin at 3:30 p.m. each day between April 29 through May 1.

The Stone Fabricator’s Alliance (SFA) Cage (Booth # 3691) will return to Coverings 2025 as a key gathering spot for fabricators and other stone professionals. This area will host daily demonstrations on a variety of fabrication techniques—including working with and fabricating large-format tiles and the increasingly popular gauged porcelain panels. SFA Cage visitors can expect to network, sharpen their skills, stay ahead of trends and connect with fellow fabricators during happy hours with a keg, beginning at 3:30 p.m., April 29, April 30 and May 1.

A variety of guided and self-paced show floor tours will also be available to Coverings 2025 attendees in an effort to provide accessible opportunities to enrich their experiences while simultaneously discovering the latest products and innovations shaping the tile and stone industry.