EF Contract introduces Anthology collection

Dalton—EF Contract introduced the Anthology collection of four new 18 x 36 foundational carpet tile patterns that each tell their own story—all rooted in sophistication. Designer’s Choice, VIP, First Class and Modern Classic are styles that offer subtle texture and neutral color. Anthology provides a suite of products in one succinct line to fit all project needs.

“Each of these complements the room without stealing the spotlight,” explained Marie Moore, director of design for EF Contract.

Seven colorways range from whites to blacks, beiges, creams, cool and warm grays, as well as soft blues.

Designer’s Choice showcases a striking loose hand sketched motif with simple lines surrounded by modest texture. Modern Classic features small-scale pattern utilizing a vintage texture that gives it the broadest use. VIP’s small-to-medium grade pattern boasts a more overall texture. First Class highlights a richer style with the most texture and layering to offer.

“Thanks to their minimalist foundation, Anthology is a vital tool for customers, making selections and their interplay easy,” Moore said.

The line coordinates with existing EF Contract LVT and Kinetex offerings, providing a full suite of flooring solutions.

Anthology is crafted using EF Contract’s 100% Encore SD Ultima nylon, specifically engineered to maximize appearance with exceptional color, performance and sustainability. The standard Nexus Modular Backing contains pre-consumer recycled content and contributes to LEED. The optional Advance Modular Carpet Backing provides a PVC-free option, which provides outstanding performance, protection and stability. It is also recyclable through EF Contract’s Flooring Reclamation Program.