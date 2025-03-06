Emerging brands making waves

They might not be household names, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have the potential to make a greater mark on the U.S. market in the near future. For the time being, though, these companies are looking to make some noise in the market by participating in major trade shows during the winter market season. “Surfaces has long been the preferred show for the industry’s major established suppliers, but newer, emerging brands are also utilizing Surfaces as a platform to generate greater awareness of their products and services,” said Amie Gilmore, tise show director.

Following is an overview of some of the emerging brands seen at Surfaces.

Allinwood

Product specialties: Wood floors, panels

Points of distinction: Allinwood may be a relatively “new” face at shows like Surfaces, but the company has 20-plus years of experience in the European market, having already sold upwards of 1 million square feet of artisan-crafted, eco-conscious premium wood flooring and wooden wall panels. The company’s stated mission is to bring the timeless elegance and natural beauty of European hardwood to the U.S.

Mike Luczak, director of business development, said the company is looking to partner with flooring retailers and contractors to drive awareness of the brand and products in America. “We’ve seen a lot of interest from potential retailers and distributors who stopped by the booth [here at the show],” he told FCNews. “We’re getting our name out there.”

Onn Surfaces

Product specialties: Wood, laminate, WPC, SPC, glue-down planks

Points of distinction: It may be a brand spanking new name in the burgeoning hard surface arena, but it’s backed by experienced leadership and a supplier network with a proven track record of producing high-quality rigid core, engineered hardwood and waterproof laminate flooring.

That best describes the upstart Onn Surfaces brand, which officially launched last fall by industry veteran Paul Dominie, who brings 36 years of flooring industry experience across retail, wholesale and manufacturing. “We’re combining vast industry experience and a hands-on approach to make this a successful venture,” he said.

While Onn Surfaces intends to compete hard in the engineered wood, resilient and laminate categories, it intends to do so by focusing on differentiation, diversification and innovation—not duplication. “These products are crafted by experts who understand retail,” Dominie stated. “We’re curating everything that we want into it, very carefully, to ensure success at the retail level is high.”

While Onn Surfaces does not own manufacturing operations, it works closely with its supplier partners in China, Vietnam and Cambodia to ensure products meet and/or exceed high-quality standards. “We handpicked these manufacturers and we handpick our products,” Dominie said.

International Flooring Co. (IFC)

Product specialties: WPC, SPC

Points of distinction: International Flooring Company (IFC) is a two-year-old resilient flooring supplier spearheaded by Julian Dossche, president/CEO; William Dossche, executive vice president; and Piet Dossche—the father of WPC—who serves as chairman of the board. And while Piet brings with him decades of experience in product development, distribution, sourcing and innovation, his sons are providing a fresh perspective—and impressive credentials of their own to bear.

That fresh perspective is what will drive the flooring supplier’s go-to-market strategy, which will feature a technology-forward, consumer-centric approach. “When we started this company, we looked at how to differentiate ourselves,” Julian Dossche told FCNews. “And it’s not always product that’s going to get you there. It’s also about how you go to market; how you empower your customer base—and for us, that’s the specialty retailer. And we continue to see in this space that digitization of the experience is paramount.”

Titan Surfaces

Product specialties: Laminate, SPC, WPC

Points of distinction: Titan Surfaces may only be two years old, but its marketing and product development team has decades of combined experience. What’s more, while the company does provide SPC and even laminate flooring, it’s focus, from the beginning, has been WPC flooring.

“We’re just two years old, so the issues [with SPC] were already coming to the surface prior to that,” explained Kelly Williams, president. “And to be honest, the past eight years, where many of us had worked together, we were also in WPC. So our confidence level in WPC was always there. We’re a WPC house—probably 75% WPC. As a company, we lead with WPC when we walk in the door.”

At Surfaces the company showcased its vast assortment of WPC products, including its new 5 X 60, 12mm, 30-mil line that features a painted bevel and realistic EIR texture.

Flooring OS

Product specialties: Flooring-specific, cloud-based software

Points of distinction: In an industry steeped in tradition and resistant to change, FlooringOS has emerged as a bold innovator, shaking up flooring business management with a cloud-based software solution that prioritizes user experience, modern technology and customer-first principles. Unlike some existing software products, Flooring OS was designed with input from flooring dealers and incorporates best practices and real-world solutions to common pain points.

A unique aspect of FlooringOS is its native, cloud-based platform, which, according to Justin Wirpel, CEO, is built to be intuitive and easily updated. “When you have an antique software and a user says, ‘Hey, we need this feature,’ that company will listen but not deliver. One of the reasons the resistance is so high is because it’s old software. We can do that in two weeks.”

Infinity Floor

Product specialties: SPC, WPC, LVT/P, sundries

Points of distinction: Infinity Floor offers a broad selection of flooring products tailored for both residential and commercial projects. From versatile styles to durable materials, its portfolio ensures the ideal solution for any space or application. Moreover, Infinity strives to help its partners stand out in a competitive field and attract more consumers via exclusive, high-quality offerings that give dealers a distinct edge. Whether large or small, all dealers can take advantage of private-labeling options for samples, adding a personalized touch that enhances brand identity and sets them apart.

The company’s Surfaces debut was the first step in its objective to introduce the brand to retailers and convey its competitive strengths to the market. “We made new friends, connected with old ones and showed up in style as the new kids on the block,” said Tyler Geren, Infinity Floor CEO. “Our goal is to be a steady partner, delivering quality retailers can count on and solutions that help their business move forward.”

Ultimate Floors

Product specialties: Waterproof laminate, SPC, glue-down LVT

Points of distinction: In 2019 Ultimate Floors operated from a single, 30,000-square-foot distribution center in Southern California, serving 65-80 retailers exclusively in the region. In the past five years, Ultimate Floors has invested about $3 million into the company and has expanded to three distribution centers: two in Los Angeles totaling 80,000 square feet and a 35,000-square-foot facility in Houston, Texas. This footprint enables the company to serve over 500 retail locations across 13 states, according to Ron Dardashti, managing partner.

So what’s the secret sauce? For starters, its familial atmosphere and focus on people first. “Every person at Ultimate, whether it be a delivery driver, upper management or sales rep, cares deeply for the company because we foster a family culture—everyone feels heard and some of the changes that have provided the highest ROI have come from our team,” Dardashti said.