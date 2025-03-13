Emerging design trends for 2025

Fads are here today and gone tomorrow, but trends have more stability with the masses and stay around for years to come. Trends emerge as consumers shift with new life, fresh looks and colorful twists. At Shaw Industries, we recognize these mainstay trends in our residential brands: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec and Shaw Floors. In 2025 and beyond, we are seeing the interior design landscape for residential homes in the U.S. set to reflect a blend of functionality, comfort and aesthetic appeal.

Following are five key trends we predict will be prominent this year.

Dopamine décor

Get ready for a serious hit of color. More is more in design where bold and warm colors are not only expected but celebrated. This turns any living space into a haven of joy and positivity. It’s all about infusing the home with playful patterns, bold colors and vibrant combinations that uplift your spirits and reflect your personal style. There will be an embrace of flamboyant tones alongside earthy neutrals and warm metallics, which add depth and sophistication to spaces. Color drenching, where walls, ceilings and furnishings are painted in the same hue, will create harmonious environments that feel secure and enveloping.

Dark academia

This interior design trend creates spaces that feel both classic and intellectual. It evokes a sense of academic charm and timeless elegance. By blending Old-World sophistication with cozy, thoughtful details, this trend turns any home into a place of stylish nostalgia and deep reflection. Dark Academia room décor is all about textures, layers and deep, moody colors. Antique furniture mixed with deep, rich textiles—velvet, wool and leather—all add a sense of both decadence and history to a space. All these elements within Dark Academia build on a sense of intellect and moodiness with a hint of mystery. (For a pop culture reference, think “Harry Potter.”)

Quiet luxury

Embracing elegance without excess. This sophistication lies in craftsmanship and subtlety. It is about choosing timeless pieces that speak volumes through their design and quality rather than flashy details or loud logos. There is no need to brag. In a world often obsessed with instant gratification and displays of wealth, quiet luxury invites us to appreciate the beauty of simplicity and the enduring value of well-made items. It’s a lifestyle that prioritizes sustainability, lasting elegance and a deep respect for the artistry behind each piece.

Organic modern

Modern style transforms the home into a serene sanctuary, blending clean lines and minimalist forms with rich textures and the warmth of natural materials. This palette of earthy tones and organic shapes evoke a sense of harmony and calm. Smooth, modern surfaces juxtaposed with the tactile charm of reclaimed wood, stone and lush greenery. There will be a continued focus on natural materials enhancing biophilic design that connects indoor spaces with nature. Darker woods are making a comeback, paired with rich textures to avoid a dated look.

Epic nostalgia

What’s old is new again. Vintage influences and retro styles have made a comeback, characterized by bold patterns and mixed metals. This yesteryear trend encourages playful combinations while supporting harmony through thoughtful design choices. It brings together diverse historical influences with the intimate charm of nostalgia richly mixing stories and styles. Luxurious textures and bold colors blend with cherished retro elements that feel grand and comforting.

Tracy Daves—author of this article—is the regional design and marketing manager, east, for Shaw Builder + Multifamily. She has more than 20 years experience in home trends and design.