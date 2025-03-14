FLOR expands Trina Turk collection for spring season

Atlanta—FLOR, a high-end area rug brand, officially launched its Spring Collection, which features four new styles as part of the Trina Turk X FLOR collaboration collection. These latest launches are designed to embody the essence of New York City living, building on the successful designs explored in the Palm Springs-inspired debut collection.

The expanded collection is intended to integrate quiet luxury with bold maximalism. The product assortment includes styles like Desert Martini and On Par, which embrace the power of eye-catching design and neutral options to fit an array of various aesthetics. Meanwhile, Heat Waves is meant to be quiet and subtle while adding movement to a space through its wavy patterns. Finally, Cactus Club merges bold and subtle design elements—with each color option switching the attitude of the cactus pattern.

“We’re excited to continue our collaboration with the FLOR team, launching four additional patterns that introduce lively newness to the Trina Turk X FLOR collection,” Turk said. “To design these expanded styles, we first looked at the patterns and colors customers responded to from the debut collection—leaning into those that performed well, emphasizing chic neutrals, indigo blues and pops of orange and yellow.”

The Trina Turk X FLOR collection is said to have seen significant success since its initial launch in February 2024 with over 57,000 tiles sold to date. Beyond residential interiors, the product assortment has grown in popularity within the commercial sector—with 20% of the collection’s overall sales being for commercial spaces.

“Expanding the Trina Turk X FLOR collection was a natural next step for both brands,” said James Pope, general manager at FLOR. “The breadth of styles offers an area rug design for any space. We’ve tapped into trends that speak to both new and existing audiences—and we’ll continue to work with the Trina Turk team to support customers by creating beautiful, on-trend designs.”

Embracing new styles made for spring

FLOR’s spring collection features additional launches that intend to balance vibrant maximalism with clean and contemporary designs. The styles embrace warm hues and rich accents that come together in an effort to create soothing yet energetic spaces. The new launches include: