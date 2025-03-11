Wood: High-end products take center stage

If there’s any sector of the market that has proven to be “inflation-proof” over the past several years, it’s the high-end wood realm. That’s based on both sales activity from the major suppliers as well as anecdotal evidence from the retail community. The thought process being: consumers in the market for aspirational products like hardwood (as well as tile) are going to settle for nothing less if that’s what their hearts desire.

Following is an overview of some of today’s standout high-end wood flooring products—broadly defined as those that retail in the $11-$25 per-square-foot range.

Cali

Product: Cellar

The Cellar collection showcases exquisite European white oak in a curated A/B grade for a clean, refined look. With random lengths up to 82-1/2 inches x 7 1/8 inches wide, this engineered flooring embodies the craftsmanship and natural beauty of fine winemaking. MSRP: $11.49 per sq ft.

AHF Products

Product: Mizunara Collection

LM Flooring, AHF Products’ specialty brand, adds its first collection of Japanese white oak products to the mix. Dubbed the Mizunara Woods collection, the extremely durable, clean-grade lumber comes out of the mountains of Kyoto in Japan on a volcano. The product surpasses oak on the Janka scale. MSRP: $14–$16 per sq ft.

Hallmark

Product: The Design Emporium Collection

This eye-catching line features dry-sawn wear layers and precision milling for perfect pattern installations including herringbone, basket weave and more. Showcasing top-performing colors from Hallmark’s Serenity and True lines, this collection blends timeless beauty with durability for endless design possibilities. MSRP: $12 per square foot

Anderson Tuftex

Product: European ash

The new European ash collection from Anderson Tuftex boasts clean lines, natural graining and grounding color transitions, creating a serene addition to any space. Available in both a 7 1/2-inch-wide format and in 4.72-inch-wide herringbone planks. MSRP: $13.99 –$14.89 per sq ft.

Mercier

Product: Source collection

Mercier’s Source Collection comes in a 3/4-inch-thick x 8 1/8-inch-wide format with a 4mm sawn face veneer. Colors in the Source Collection reflect warm brown and caramel tones and are protected with either the Mercier Generations finish or the high-performance Generations Intact 2500 coating. MSRP: $13.50–$16 per sq. ft.

HF Design

Product: Azur Grande

Azur Grande makes a bold statement with 10 1/4-inch, ultra-wide European oak planks and curated selection of contemporary styles. Each 5/8-inch-thick plank is carefully thermal treated to create a unique color and finished with a brushed texture and high-performance finish. MSRP: $12–$14

Mannington

Product: Sanctuary

Sanctuary, part of Mannington’s Latitude collection, boasts a 9 1/2-inch width in lengths up to 7 feet on a 5/8-inch-thick platform. The product comes in white oak and features a sawn face, a wire-brushed surface texture and micro bevel. MSRP: $11 per square foot

Mirage

Product: Oak First Kiss Smooth

Part of the new Lively Collection, this product boasts earthy mid-toned brown and delicate gray undertones. Available in Character and Exclusive grades with a Smooth texture and the new DurAlive finish. A variety of widths and formats available. MSRP: Contact your sales rep

MSI

Product: Herringbone Engineered Hardwood

MSI’s W Luxury Hardwood Flooring introduces the Herringbone Collection, Built for easy installation in a classic herringbone pattern, this genuine hardwood flooring adds refinement to any room. MSRP: Contact rep for pricing

Mohawk

Product: Belleluxe Waterproof Wood by Karastan

The Belleluxe collection touts inspired designs, flawless craftsmanship and long-lasting materials. The company sources select European oak and maples trees for raw materials that reflect the brand’s high-end reputation. The product includes Wet Protect. MSRP: $13 –$15 per sq. ft.

