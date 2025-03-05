Novalis supports victims of California wildfires

Calif.—In response to the devastating wildfires here, Novalis Innovative Flooring has contributed a significant donation to aid in relief and recovery efforts. Partnering with Samaritan’s Purse, a trusted organization known for its disaster relief initiatives, Novalis said it aims to provide much-needed support to those affected by the widespread destruction.

“Recovery from a disaster is never a solo effort—it takes the support of many,” said John Wu, president and CEO at Novalis Innovative Flooring. “We are grateful to play a small part in helping California’s wildfire victims and encourage others to contribute in any way they can.”

This effort is said to build on Novalis’ ongoing commitment to disaster relief. Previously, the company has also worked with Samaritan’s Purse to provide aid to those affected by Hurricane Helene’s flooding—making efforts to demonstrate its dedication to making a positive impact beyond the flooring industry.

By supporting organizations like Samaritan’s Purse, Novalis said it hopes to inspire other businesses to take action and provide assistance to those in need.