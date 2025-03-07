QEP donates sponges for hurricane, wildfire cleanup

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsQEP donates sponges for hurricane, wildfire cleanup

QEPNew York—QEP has donated over 60,000 premium sponges to support the disaster relief and long-term recovery needs of the southern California wildfires as well as the ongoing efforts of the Helene and Milton hurricane cleanup.

The sponges are heading to impacted areas where needed the most. Delivering Good, based here, partners with more than 800 local nonprofit groups across the U.S. to help ensure the products provided get to those affected by disaster and humanitarian crisis. Convoy of Hope, based in Springfield, Miss., is a nonprofit organization that supports disaster relief and an assortment of anti-poverty programs. It focuses on distributing essential emergency supplies as well as providing long-term to help people rebuild and recover.

Additionally, over 1,000 sponges are being sent directly to the Los Angeles Unified School District—the second largest in the nation serving more than 425,000 students, to help the maintenance and operations department with emergency calls resulting from the wildfire recovery.

Additionally, QEP freight partner ATS Logistics responded to the company’s efforts by donating the full cost of freight. “We are happy to donate our services in this worthwhile endeavor,” said Ryan Burke, vice president, ATS Logistics. “We saw that QEP was stepping up and we wanted to partner with them to help.”

Previous article
Retailers React: How has the weather impacted your business?
Next article
AHF leverages domestic production to navigate uncertainty 

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Laminate

Mohawk unveils new RevWood, TecWood offerings

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk is introducing 26 new product offerings and campaign updates to its popular RevWood and TecWood lines to enhance performance, style and sustainability. RevWood Crafted...
Read more
News

AHF leverages domestic production to navigate uncertainty 

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—As the global trade landscape remains unpredictable, AHF Products is highlighting its domestic production, providing a solution for customers seeking timely, competitively priced...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: How has the weather impacted your business?

FCNews Staff - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
News

TISE opens call for 2026 presentations

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—The International Surface Event (TISE) opened submissions for presenters at the 2026 conference. The conference is set to be held from January 27-29,...
Read more
News

Tarkett rated A Level by CDP

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett, a leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, announced it has been rated A level by CDP—a global non-profit...
Read more
Featured Post

Emerging brands making waves

Reginald Tucker - 0
They might not be household names, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have the potential to make a greater mark on the U.S. market...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X