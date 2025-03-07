QEP donates sponges for hurricane, wildfire cleanup

New York—QEP has donated over 60,000 premium sponges to support the disaster relief and long-term recovery needs of the southern California wildfires as well as the ongoing efforts of the Helene and Milton hurricane cleanup.

The sponges are heading to impacted areas where needed the most. Delivering Good, based here, partners with more than 800 local nonprofit groups across the U.S. to help ensure the products provided get to those affected by disaster and humanitarian crisis. Convoy of Hope, based in Springfield, Miss., is a nonprofit organization that supports disaster relief and an assortment of anti-poverty programs. It focuses on distributing essential emergency supplies as well as providing long-term to help people rebuild and recover.

Additionally, over 1,000 sponges are being sent directly to the Los Angeles Unified School District—the second largest in the nation serving more than 425,000 students, to help the maintenance and operations department with emergency calls resulting from the wildfire recovery.

Additionally, QEP freight partner ATS Logistics responded to the company’s efforts by donating the full cost of freight. “We are happy to donate our services in this worthwhile endeavor,” said Ryan Burke, vice president, ATS Logistics. “We saw that QEP was stepping up and we wanted to partner with them to help.”