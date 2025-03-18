Republic Floor appoints Adam Cnaani as VP of sales

Montebello, Calif.—Republic Floor, a leading manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring solutions, has appointed Adam Cnaani to vice president of sales. With a long history in sales leadership and strategic growth, Cnaani is now set to oversee Republic Floor’s nationwide sales operations in an effort to further drive its expansion and market presence.

“We are thrilled to have Adam step into this leadership role,” said Rotem Eylor, CEO of Republic Floor. “His dedication, talent and ability to drive sales growth have been instrumental in Republic Floor’s success. Adam has proven himself time and again—and we are confident that under his leadership, our sales team will reach new heights.”

Cnaani began his career at The Coca-Cola Company, where he quickly advanced from a territory manager to a regional manager—tasked with overseeing an entire division and demonstrating leadership in sales growth and team management. Republic Floor welcomed him as a territory manager, where he is said to have played a crucial role in strengthening the company’s footprint in the industry.

Cnaani’s career at Republic Floor has been marked by continuous advancement and performance. His strategic vision and leadership are said to have led him to be promoted as sales manager for Southern California, where he worked to expand market share and build strong relationships with key partners. He later took on the role of regional manager for the West Coast, spearheading sales initiatives that contributed significantly to Republic Floor’s growth and reputation within the industry.