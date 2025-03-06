Tarkett rated A Level by CDP

By FCNews Staff
TarkettSolon, Ohio—Tarkett, a leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, announced it has been rated A level by CDP—a global non-profit that runs the world’s leading carbon disclosure platform—the highest level of maturity a company can achieve.

The company is now part of the top 2% best performing companies out of 24,800 companies that are assessed by CDP on climate data. CDP is considered the gold standard in the assessment of corporate climate strategy.

“Reaching A, the highest level of CDP, is a great recognition of our long-standing leadership and continuous progress in our climate ambition,” said Arnaud Marquis, Tarkett’s sustainability and safety officer. “We have set an ambitious 2030 climate roadmap which has already delivered solid results. These last years, we have challenged ourselves to deliver more sustainable solutions for our customers. We have reviewed our governance to place sustainability at the highest levels of the organization and have changed our decision-making processes to develop eco-design and increase the amount of recycled content in our products.”

Early in 2023, Tarkett’s climate roadmap was approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Since 2023, the company has been included in the annual Europe’s Climate Leaders Ranking by Financial Times and Statista. In September 2024, Tarkett had achieved a Platinum Medal by sustainability rating platform EcoVadis—intending to set a new benchmark in the flooring and sports surfaces industry.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by CDP in this way, an honor that we’ve worked extremely hard for,” said Roxane Spears, vice president of sustainability for Tarkett North America. “We greatly value the leadership of organizations like CDP and EcoVadis, which continually highlight the next milestone in the journey as we innovate toward healthier materials, circular economy and climate stability. We’re proud to be considered a sustainability leader, not only within the flooring industry, but across global manufacturing.”

