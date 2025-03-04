TISE 2025: Wood intros are dressed to impress (part 2)

(part two) Las Vegas—Hardwood manufacturers across the spectrum rolled out new wood collections across a variety of styles, formats and colors at TISE 2025. It’s all about demonstrating why hardwood is still the most aspirational flooring product available today.

Following are additional wood flooring products that turned heads at the show:

Cali

Cali continues to leverage its reputation as a lifestyle brand with the rollout of new wood products that key in on attributes today’s consumers are looking for. The latest addition to that portfolio is Varietals, a collection the company calls its “purest expression of natural hardwood elegance.” In the world of winemaking, a varietal is a wine crafted from a single grape variety and named for that grape type. Inspired by this tradition, Cali’s Varietals flooring collection celebrates the unique character of a diverse range of wood species, presenting ash, acacia, hickory and maple exactly as nature intended. Planks are random length, reaching up to 74 13/16 inches long x 7 1/2 inches wide x 1/2-inch thick with a 2mm-thick hardwood veneer bonded to a sustainable acacia core.

Hallmark

When Hallmark launched its award-winning Serenity collection roughly two years ago, it knew it had a product that resonated not only with retailers and distributors, but also the broader design community. The product offered end users exactly what they were looking for—hardwood visuals with clean, clear characteristics in the warmer brown tones that continue to trend well.

At Surfaces this year, Hallmark unveiled the Design Emporium collection, an offering of herringbone patterns designed to enhance those longer, wider Serenity planks that consumers might already have in their home.

“We’ve had great success with Serenity, and the Design Emporium collection builds on that as a coordinating visual,” said Mark Casper, vice president of sales and marketing. “It’s a more traditional herringbone size in a range of colors that you’re seeing in furniture stores, cabinetry, etc. And when you put it next to the Serenity rack, it really opens up the design possibilities. More importantly, it positions the specialty retailer as the expert on design trends because it reinforces what consumers are seeing when they’re researching their design projects.”

Kährs

Scandinavian style and innovation was on full display at the Kährs space, where the company showcased its updated Life Authentic collection of engineered hybrid wood flooring. Originally launched in 2021, the enhanced line of 3-ply flooring features a real 0.6mm wood veneer bonded to an HDF core and real wood backing layer for a total thickness of 10mm.

“We’ve had a couple of different iterations over the past 20-plus years,” said Renee Tester, marketing director, citing classics like its Linnea product that gained notoriety more than two decades ago. “Then we launched Life and now Life Authentic. With this product, we’ve changed the finishing and we’ve also added wire brushing to it to make it look more authentic. It’s still a real wood product, but it’s great for multifamily and those type of installations or even the residential consumers who wants a little bit more cost-conscious product. It’s still going to fit all of those expectations that Kährs delivers.”

Life Authentic, which is made in Europe, debuts in seven trendy colors that span the spectrum from natural tones to warm brown hues.

Stanton Design

The brand that was synonymous with high-end, high-style broadloom and rug products is expanding its portfolio to include today’s popular hard surface categories. First it was rigid core, followed last year by laminate. Now it’s adding hardwood to the mix.

“We’re entering the premium hardwood category, something that’s new for Stanton,” said Jamann Stepp, senior vice president, hard surfaces. “For 44-plus years we’ve been the leader in the soft surface category of luxury, high-end decorative carpets, and now we’re emulating that same feel in our hardwood program.”

The collection includes a 36-SKU offering of prime-grade options in both wide and narrow widths.

Tarkett Home

Tarkett Home is entering the engineered hardwood space with L’Artisan, a collection comprising 14 hardwood SKUs that include four trending herringbone patterns. But rather than going wide and long like most suppliers, Tarkett is zigging while most companies are zagging. Specifically, it is taking more of a minimalist approach by offering narrower, 3-inch planks.

“You see a lot of longer and wider planks out in the market,” said Lauren Schnakenberg, senior director of marketing and design. “We wanted to go back to a more classic, traditional look.” The narrow width makes it easier to design, Schnakenberg said, “and everybody appreciates the option of the narrow width.”