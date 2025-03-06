TISE opens call for 2026 presentations

Las Vegas—The International Surface Event (TISE) opened submissions for presenters at the 2026 conference. The conference is set to be held from January 27-29, 2026, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center here.

The event intends to bring together over 700 global brands across 25 countries and serves as a premier platform for industry professionals to share both insights and expertise—all poised to expand business through strategic connections.

tise is seeking experts with content to foster conversations and help professionals across the surface, stone and tile industries to excel in the evolving market. Proposals for the following presentation formats include:

Conference program: 45-minute sessions covering broad topics such as industry landscape, marketing, business and retail strategies, product and design trends, leadership and more.

45-minute sessions covering broad topics such as industry landscape, marketing, business and retail strategies, product and design trends, leadership and more. TISE live theatre: Fast-paced, 20-to-30-minute technical sessions providing in-depth knowledge within the flooring, stone and tile segments.

Fast-paced, 20-to-30-minute technical sessions providing in-depth knowledge within the flooring, stone and tile segments. TISE demo stage: 20-to-30-minute demonstrations focusing on hands-on techniques, technical skills, new technologies and how-to guides.

20-to-30-minute demonstrations focusing on hands-on techniques, technical skills, new technologies and how-to guides. New format ideas: Unique and innovative presentation concepts outside of the above categories are welcome.

“Through the dynamic speaker program, tise creates a platform where peers can share knowledge, inspire one another and collaboratively shape the future of surfaces,” said Dana Hicks, group event director for tise. “By leveraging this wealth of experience and insight through our various speakers, we ensure that tise remains at the forefront of trends and bring to the forefront products, solutions, new ideas and a vision into what is possible for the industry.”

The 2025 event is said to have marked significant growth in attendee engagement with the introduction of new programs, such as the Natural Stone Specialty Program and the “What’s Hot, Best of TISE 2025 Awards.” The speaker program is an opportunity to be featured as a thought leader at the largest floor covering, stone and tile industry event of the year.