2025 Best of NeoCon jury unveiled

Chicago—NeoCon, the world’s premier fair for commercial design, announced a powerhouse jury for the 2025 Best of NeoCon Awards. Now in its 35th year, the industry-leading competition features an on-site panel of top architects, designers, facility managers and business media who will conduct an in-depth review of the latest solutions shaping contract environments. Broad in its reach, the hallmark program brings together multidisciplinary professionals across workplace, healthcare, education, retail and hospitality sectors to evaluate 40 plus categories—from furnishings and architectural products to surface materials and more.

With insider knowledge and real-world experience in specification, design strategy and product performance, the 2025 roster includes decisionmakers from Aflac, Corgan, Gensler, Marmon Mok, Shepley Bulfinch and Walgreens, to name a few. The distinguished group will judge each entry in-person here at The Mart June 6 and 7, before the show opens. Winners will be unveiled during a ceremony on Monday, June 9, at 7:30 a.m., kicking off the 56th edition of NeoCon.

“Each year, we select a jury with a keen understanding of how products influence the built environment,” said Eileen McMorrow, director of the Best of NeoCon Program. “Their expertise—from both the interior design perspective and the facility manager and end-user experience—is invaluable in recognizing solutions that push the industry forward.”

Uniting returning and first-time jurors with a diverse range of perspectives and project experience, the delegation ensures a well-rounded assessment of every submission. Participants include Suzanne Lefebvre of CannonDesign (Buffalo, N.Y.); Annie Portner of Gensler (Philadelphia); Brad Robichaux of HKS (Dallas); and Robin Turansky of TVS (Atlanta), alongside seasoned facility managers Lelitha Williams of Aflac (Columbus, Ga.); Kathyryn Feddor of CBRE (Chicago); and Jennifer Leighty of Walgreens (Kenosha, Wis.). The full list of jurors can be found here.

“We carefully assess each product’s potential impact on real-world applications, validating that award recipients represent the best solutions for today’s built environments and reinforce the integrity and prestige that have made these awards so respected,” said Lelitha Williams, supervisor, office design & planning at Aflac.

Jurors will engage in an immersive evaluation of every Best of NeoCon entry—allowing for careful deliberation, meaningful dialogue with manufacturers, and product testing. This face-to-face exchange, paired with the jury’s thorough onsite assessment, upholds the Best of NeoCon program’s reputation as the most trusted industry benchmark for design excellence.

“One of the highlights for me is meeting with the product designers and learning about their process, seeing firsthand how their vision comes to life,” noted returning juror Suzanne Lefebvre, interior design leader at CannonDesign. “I value the opportunity to dive deeper into emerging trends and technologies, particularly in how they affect student and staff experiences in the academic and workplace settings.”

Awards are given for Gold, Silver, Innovation and Sustainability, and the singular Best of Competition honor. The Business Impact Awards will also return, recognizing products that drive organizational performance through smarter workflows, cost savings, space optimization and other strategic outcomes. Business Impact finalists will advance to a second round of on-site review by a panel of business journalists from Fast Company, Forbes, Newsweek, Vogue Business and Morning Brew, among other notable publications.

This year, NeoCon attendees will also be able to weigh in on innovations through the inaugural People’s Choice Awards. This peer-to-peer recognition allows industry professionals to vote for their favorite Best of NeoCon-winning products via QR codes displayed in award recipients’ booths and showrooms during the show. The winners will be revealed on Wednesday, June 11.

Submission rules, deadlines fees

NeoCon exhibitors are encouraged to submit entries through the Best of NeoCon online portal. Eligible products must have entered the U.S. market since June 2024 and be on display at NeoCon 2025. Products previously entered in Best of NeoCon 2024 are ineligible. Entrants must be NeoCon 2025 exhibitors.

Submission deadlines and entry fees are detailed below:

April 1-30 (standard entry): $1,000 per entry

May 1-20 (late entry): $1,100 per entry

Business Impact Opt-In: $250 per entry

More details on the program and entry process can be found here.