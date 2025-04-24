Adhesives: Multipurpose solutions cover all the bases

Multipurpose flooring adhesives are showing up in greater numbers these days, and it’s no accident. In fact, multipurpose adhesives offer versatility and convenience, allowing installers to use one product for various floor covering types and substrates, saving time and money. What’s more, multipurpose adhesives offer several advantages, from versatility to cost effectiveness.

Following are some of the latest multipurpose adhesives.

Custom Building Products

Vinyl PSA from Custom Building Products is the ultimate multipurpose solution for flooring applications, offering superior performance and versatility. This pressure-sensitive adhesive is designed for resilient flooring to ensure a strong, long-lasting bond. Vinyl PSA offers exceptional moisture resistance, easy application and quick-tack properties.

Divergent Adhesives

Divergent 574 Modified Pressure Sensitive Adhesive is the most versatile adhesive Divergent offers. Its unique features and benefits allow this adhesive to be used on vinyl tile, plank, rubber sheet, tile and homogenous and heterogenous vinyl sheet flooring. 574 Modified Pressure Sensitive Adhesive can be used as a pressure sensitive, dry to the touch or true wet-set adhesive. With its high resistance to moisture, it can be used on slabs with RH levels up to 99%.

Sika

SikaBond-T100 is a multi-use, all-in-one hybrid polyurethane wood flooring adhesive that contains zero VOCs, solvents or isocyanates. Providing multiple solutions in one pail, it offers unlimited subfloor moisture protection, crack bridging and sound reduction for full surface wood floor bonding. Once cured, SikaBond-T100 features a tenacious bond, high elongation and permanent elasticity, allowing planks to expand and contract without damage to the adhesive.

Performance Accessories

M700Plus is Performance Accessories’ multipurpose adhesive. M700 Plus is versatile and works well with LVT, sheet vinyl and carpet tile. When installed in a semi-wet format, it provides a permanent bond that can handle heavy rolling loads, making it ideal for medical settings where durability and stability are crucial. When installed using the dry method, M700Plus becomes releasable, which is ideal for carpet tile installations where flexibility and ease of removal are important.

Titebond

Titebond 780 is a high-quality multipurpose flooring adhesive designed to provide quick tack and a strong, permanent bond that lasts for the lifetime of the floor. It features excellent rebound properties within 24 hours and quick grab to minimize curling in sheet materials. This adhesive is suitable for various materials, including conventional carpets and carpet tiles, VCT, felt-backed resilient sheet goods, cork, rubber tiles, LVT and LVP.

Stauf

Stauf R741 Xtrem-Link Mono stands out for its versatility, strength and installer-friendly properties. Its moisture-cured, urethane-based formula makes it suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications. The non-slump consistency ensures full adhesive contact—even on uneven surfaces—while its high shear strength supports heavy traffic and rolling loads, making it ideal for commercial and residential projects. Unlike some adhesives, no flash time is required, allowing for immediate installation. Plus, its waterproof, solvent-free and VOC-free composition ensures durability without compromising air quality, making it a safe and reliable choice for professionals.

TotalWorx

SV350 is a highly versatile and user-friendly adhesive for all resilient flooring and carpet tile, offering both PSA and semi-wet installation with a quick flash time and 99% RH compatibility—all at an economical price. DP99, meanwhile, is a versatile adhesive with the same performance and application flexibility as SV350 but with added commercial warranties. It supports PSA and semi-wet installation for all resilient flooring and carpet tile, offers 99% RH compatibility and delivers strong, reliable bonding—all for a slightly higher cost than SV350.

Taylor

Taylor Resolute is a high-performance, single-part moisture-cured adhesive engineered for demanding environments. Unlike traditional two-part epoxy systems, Resolute offers a hassle-free, installer-friendly solution with no mixing required. Its waterproof formulation creates an unlimited moisture vapor barrier, making it ideal for high-moisture conditions. Resolute bonds to a wide range of flooring materials, providing exceptional strength and versatility.