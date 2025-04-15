Anatolia to showcase latest advancements at Coverings 2025

By FCNews Staff
Anatolia CoveringsOrlando, Fla.—Anatolia is set to return to Coverings 2025, held here from April 29 – May 2, as it aims to continue its legacy of innovation, craftsmanship and commitment to surface design. As a partner to architects, designers and builders, Anatolia will showcase its latest advancements through two exhibits.

At Booth #3215, Anatolia will present its premium Colorsync porcelain tiles and slabs, alongside Aeterna’s Colorsync sintered slabs—all produced at Anatolia’s manufacturing facility located in Izmir, Turkey. This manufacturing facility spans over 2 million square feet and was designed to encapsulate an innovative design while also being built on the principle of sustainability.

The new tiles are offered in a range of sizes and formats—from 12 x 24 in tiles to 48 x 110 in slabs. Finish options include polished, honed, silk, organic matte, vintage and grained surfaces.

At Booth #4231, Guardia Surface Protection highlights Anatolia’s cutting-edge surface protection technology.

Aeterna

Aeterna’s collection of Sintered Slabs includes nine curated inspirations with 60 colors, produced using advanced scanning and digital printing technologies. These sintered slabs are waterproof, sustainable and also resistant to UV rays, fire, heat, scratches, impacts, ice, frost, chemicals and stains.

Design options include:

  • Random: Crafted with a diverse array of distinctive designs.
  • Bookmatch: Expertly digitalized and curated, a true-to-nature bookmatch with subtle differences.
  • Continuous bookmatch: Crafted using four unique designs that interconnect in various ways, meant to offer a multifaceted interpretation of the stone’s pattern and veins.
  • Monochromatic: A monochromatic design crafted with a solid color.

Finish options include polished, honed, silk, organic matte, vintage, patinated, grained and satin surfaces.

Guardia

Also featured is Guardia, a multi-layered, multi-use and reusable protection mat for jobsites. It works to protect valuable floors and hard surfaces against tools, sharp debris, paint, liquids, dirt and other hazards. Guardia Pro is also meant to add greater absorbency and tensile strength for demanding use.

