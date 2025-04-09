CTEF to celebrate tile installation at Coverings 2025

Orlando, Fla.—During Coverings 2025, taking place here April 29 through May 2, the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) in Booth #3900 will be celebrating Certified Tile Installers (CTIs), conducting installation demonstrations, discussing the importance of industry professional education, exploring certifications being conducted today and the future of certifications, according to Brad Denny, executive director, CTEF. “We will also host the Artisans Revolution Training (A.R.T.) team to allow them an opportunity to share their incredible techniques.”

CTEF offers the Certified Tile Installer (CTI) program, the only third-party assessment of installer skills and knowledge to be recognized by the tile industry, as well as Advanced Certifications for Tile Installers (ACT) and ceramic tile education programs.

Celebrating Certified Tile Installers

To celebrate Certified Tile Installers, the organization will host two happy hour social events from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on April 30 and May 1. CTIs and CTEF class attendees are invited to participate.

Furthermore, the organization will showcase Artisans Revolution in Tile (A.R.T.), which consists of accomplished CTIs, to demonstrate and discuss best practice techniques in artisanal layouts on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Certification programs

The organization has scheduled several events focused on certification programs starting on April 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., when “CTI Discussions/Demonstrations = CTI Perspective & Advice” takes place to review the history of the CTI, where it is now and how it is evolving, and how to prepare for it.

On May 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., “Certifications Through CTEF” will address certifications in general, the future of CTI and possible new certifications.

In the afternoon of May 1, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., “CTI Discussions/Demonstrations” will focus on the evolution and future of the CTI program.

Finally, on May 2, “ACT Discussion = Why Advanced Certifications?” will take place from 10 a.m. to Noon.

For more information about the CTI program, visit here.

For more information about the ACT program, visit here.

Education programs

Education plays an equally important role for CTEF. Starting April 29, CTEF has planned “CTEF Layout Demonstration = How to Grid” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

On April 30, “CTEF Educational Pathways” will explore what programming is available from the organization for a career in tile.

The last event of Coverings 2025 is an open Q&A session on May 2, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

CTEF’s Schedule for Coverings 2025

Tuesday 4/29:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Artisans Revolution in Tile (A.R.T.) Layout Demo/Discussion

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. – CTEF Layout Demonstration = How to Grid

Wednesday 4/30:

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – CTEF Educational Pathways = Tile Career

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – CTI Discussions/Demonstrations = CTI Perspective & Advice

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – CTI/CTEF Class Attendee Happy Hour and Social

Thursday 5/1:

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Certifications Through CTEF

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – CTI Discussions/Demonstrations = CTI in the Future

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – CTI/CTEF Class Attendee Happy Hour and Social

Friday 5/2:

10 a.m. to Noon – ACT Discussion = Why Advanced Certifications?

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Open Q&A

“We hope all those committed to best practices in tile installation will join us during these events at Coverings 2025,” Denny said. “Certification and education benefit the entire industry, and we’re looking forward to showcasing CTEF programming—including the hands-on portion of ACT and CTI certification and answering questions.”