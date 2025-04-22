Ecore Athletic teams up with United Football League

Arlington, Texas—The United Football League (UFL) has partnered with Ecore Athletic, a leader in performance flooring, to outfit the league’s premier training facility here with high-performance athletic surfacing designed to support player wellness, safety and performance. Ecore Athletic specializes in durable indoor and outdoor solutions that enhance training environments through advanced acoustics, ergonomics and impact protection.

Ecore provided more than 10,000 square feet of flooring to the UFL for its custom-built, state-of-the-art training and performance hub.

2,500 Performance UltraTiles (10,000 sq. ft.)

20 custom-logo UltraTiles (80 sq. ft.)

One 12’ x 80’ piece of FlexTurf with logo (960 sq. ft.)

240 linear feet of Monster ShockPad for added force reduction

The UFL selected Ecore for its proven performance in elite athletic environments and its reputation for delivering innovative solutions that enhance athlete safety, comfort and durability during high-impact training.

“The health and wellness of the players of the UFL along with the opportunity to get stronger and more explosive is at the center of every decision we make,” said Sean Hayes, director of performance for the United Football League. “The Ecore Athletic flooring at ‘The Yard’ and at our supplemental weight rooms gives our athletes the best performance support they need while keeping safety and ergonomics top of mind. The installation of this high-performance flooring in our training areas has been a game-changer for our performance environment.”

Ecore’s Performance UltraTile system is engineered for weightlifting and heavy strength training, offering best-in-class force reduction, sound absorption and traction. The FlexTurf turf system adds functionality for sled work, agility drills and speed development. Beneath the surface, the Monster ShockPad adds an extra layer of impact absorption and subfloor protection—further enhancing durability and athlete safety in high-intensity training areas.

“We’re proud to support the UFL’s commitment to athlete performance and safety,” said David Sides, vice president of strategic partnerships at Ecore. “The Yard is an incredible facility, and we’re thrilled to see our products in action as part of the league’s investment in player development. This was a true team effort, and we’re excited to see how it powers the next generation of football talent.”

This partnership underscores the UFL’s focus on creating elite-level, centralized training facilities that meet the needs of professional athletes and support year-round conditioning.