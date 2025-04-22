Ecore Athletic teams up with United Football League

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsEcore Athletic teams up with United Football League

United Football LeagueArlington, Texas—The United Football League (UFL) has partnered with Ecore Athletic, a leader in performance flooring, to outfit the league’s premier training facility here with high-performance athletic surfacing designed to support player wellness, safety and performance. Ecore Athletic specializes in durable indoor and outdoor solutions that enhance training environments through advanced acoustics, ergonomics and impact protection.

Ecore provided more than 10,000 square feet of flooring to the UFL for its custom-built, state-of-the-art training and performance hub.

  • 2,500 Performance UltraTiles (10,000 sq. ft.)
  • 20 custom-logo UltraTiles (80 sq. ft.)
  • One 12’ x 80’ piece of FlexTurf with logo (960 sq. ft.)
  • 240 linear feet of Monster ShockPad for added force reduction

The UFL selected Ecore for its proven performance in elite athletic environments and its reputation for delivering innovative solutions that enhance athlete safety, comfort and durability during high-impact training.

“The health and wellness of the players of the UFL along with the opportunity to get stronger and more explosive is at the center of every decision we make,” said Sean Hayes, director of performance for the United Football League. “The Ecore Athletic flooring at ‘The Yard’ and at our supplemental weight rooms gives our athletes the best performance support they need while keeping safety and ergonomics top of mind. The installation of this high-performance flooring in our training areas has been a game-changer for our performance environment.”

Ecore’s Performance UltraTile system is engineered for weightlifting and heavy strength training, offering best-in-class force reduction, sound absorption and traction. The FlexTurf turf system adds functionality for sled work, agility drills and speed development. Beneath the surface, the Monster ShockPad adds an extra layer of impact absorption and subfloor protection—further enhancing durability and athlete safety in high-intensity training areas.

“We’re proud to support the UFL’s commitment to athlete performance and safety,” said David Sides, vice president of strategic partnerships at Ecore. “The Yard is an incredible facility, and we’re thrilled to see our products in action as part of the league’s investment in player development. This was a true team effort, and we’re excited to see how it powers the next generation of football talent.”

This partnership underscores the UFL’s focus on creating elite-level, centralized training facilities that meet the needs of professional athletes and support year-round conditioning.

Previous article
NTCA to honor awards recipients during Coverings

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Event Updates

NTCA to honor awards recipients during Coverings

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has announced the recipients of two of the tile industry’s most prestigious honors: the NTCA Joe Tarver...
Read more
Column

Achieving consistent results in uncertain times

FCNews Columnist - 0
Uncertainty isn’t coming—it’s here. Between the Trump tariffs, stock market jitters and fluctuating material costs, it’s no wonder so many dealers are gripping the...
Read more
Carpet

Flor expands carbon negative rug collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Flor, a high-end area rug brand, introduced Terra Nova, its latest carbon negative area rug style that is said to store more carbon than...
Read more
News

Daltile, Marazzi, AO brands highlight sustainability efforts

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—In recognition of Earth Day 2025, sister brands Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean are highlighting some of the many sustainability features of its...
Read more
Al's Column

FCEF’s college programs begin to bear fruits

FCNews Columnist - 0
In 2022, Will was the very first person to apply for a Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) scholarship. He enrolled in the Basic Floor...
Read more
Featured Company

Mohawk ‘American Originals’ campaign is hitting its stride

Reginald Tucker - 0
Mohawks’ signature “American Originals” advertising campaign—which officially kicked off in summer 2023 with RevWood leading the charge—continues to gain momentum among retailers and end...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X