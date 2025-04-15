Five retailer tips to help seal the (sales) deal

On any given day flooring RSAs hear myriad objections in the showroom or on the phone—everything from complaints about high costs to confusion about which category (or brand) is right for the consumer. However, skilled sales professionals know how to turn a protest into a purchase and build lasting relationships along the way.

FCNews rounded up a few experts to get their advice on how to seal the (sales) deal.

1. Set the right tone

Once a customer steps into the showroom, the salesperson has to set the stage to ensure the interaction is a positive one that continues well after the initial meeting. “We have five seconds or less to make a good impression, and it can be as simple as greeting someone, shaking their hand and looking them in the eye,” said Julian Sanchez, managing partner at Castle Flooring & Design, Austin, Texas. “That’s where it starts, honestly. Letting the client know they are welcome—and also who you are.”

While the shopper is in the store, she wants to browse and ask questions without high-pressure tactics. That’s the mindset that Mike Jurkovich, owner of Eureka Floor Carpet One in Eureka, Calif., takes to develop a favorable rapport with the customer. “We don’t work on commission; we are strictly salaried on the sales end—and that creates a different dynamic,” he explained.

A more relaxed environment, Jurkovich noted, encourages conversation about the projects customers are working on. “There is a barrel of leftover trims in the store, and people love to go through it and look for a piece that they can use. While giving away a few trims doesn’t usually result in a high-end sale, it has led to countless new contacts and that customers will often return when they are ready to buy,” he noted.

2. Understand the project

Most consumer objections to sales, experts noted, are actually the result of lack of clarity on a number of issues ranging from timeline to budget. For example, shoppers who are updating more than one room may be overwhelmed and need to prioritize which task to start first. As soon as they sit down with their retail consultant and create a plan, the entire process goes much smoother for everyone involved. “I have to understand the job scope and I build on that,” Castle Flooring & Design’s Sanchez explained. “Then I ask about specific products, style preferences and everything else.”

For Brian Iozzo, owner of Iozzo Carpets in Southbridge, Mass., the usual worries about high costs are no longer the sole focus once he and the client talk about the specific job. Rather, he works with the customer to select a few favorite styles and then narrows down the figures so they are not overwhelming. “I give her a range and then I show her quality flooring within that,” he said. “I’ll find the price she can afford.”

3. Showcase craftmanship, capabilities

When retailers showcase their expertise, a hesitant customer can see what sets this seller apart from others. As a result, she is more likely to make a purchase—and the RSA a sale. That’s the approach taken at Austin, Texas-based Supreme Hardwood Floors, which offers clientele hardwood products as well as installation and refinishing. Al Monti, the store’s owner, works on custom inlays and other projects—something that has proven to be an immediate draw for curious shoppers. “We don’t have a typical showroom; it’s more of a workshop,” he explained. “I have an 8-foot table set up with my wood, sandpaper and stains on it. When people see it they realize I can do detailed custom work, and I am passionate about it, which really sells itself.”

4. Leverage your expertise

With so much information (and misinformation) available on the internet, it’s important to stay up to date on all the different product categories and tiers available. That’s why having a knowledgeable salesperson is invaluable. He/she can offer advice on a range of topics instead of just the typical hard sales pitch.

“I have over 50 years in the field and my store manager has more than 40 years,” Eureka Floor Carpet One’s Jurkovich noted. “People may find staff that know some things at another retailer, but they won’t find more experience. When they come to us they are talking to very knowledgeable people who aren’t just trying to upsell.”

5. Sell the service

Independent retailers are known for offering superior service compared to the big-box retailers. However, it is still important to highlight the variety of products available and let customers know how you can help make their experience a positive one. Sean Dunbar, owner of Stateline Custom Floors in Townsend, Mass., sells hardwood, carpet and tile, but he’s also an installer with three decades of experience. While there’s a team of qualified installers that can handle anything that comes up, you can usually find Dunbar on site to support his crew and the client. “I’ll send the guys back to replace one or two boards at no cost,” he said. “I am in a small town, and the word of mouth from doing that extra bit is better than any advertising.”

For many retailers, shoppers can become lifelong customers when the dealer goes the extra mile. Iozzo Carpets said building trust includes honoring all agreements whether written or verbal. “I still work on a handshake,” Iozzo said. “I guarantee my work for the life of the carpet. And if someone calls 20 years later about a minor issue that’s a 10- minute fix, I’ll take care of it at no charge.”