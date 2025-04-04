Interface invests in captured carbon material innovation

Atlanta—Interface recently incorporated captured carbon in its manufacturing processes as a key raw material in an effort to store more carbon and lower the carbon footprints of its carpet tile products. This initiative is said to align with the company’s “all in” commitment to be carbon negative by 2040, as well as to repurpose former carbon offset investments into projects that accelerate carbon reduction and carbon storage.

Customers will now receive a lower carbon footprint carpet tile for their projects at no extra cost and without compromising design and performance. As an early adopter of captured carbon technology, Interface aims to create a demand for an innovation that can be used to lower the carbon impact of various end-user products across multiple industries.

Captured carbon is an innovative low-carbon raw material that avoids carbon emissions—which would otherwise be released into the air by capturing and reintegrating them into an existing raw material. This new version of the raw material performs the same as the material that Interface has used for years but has a lower carbon footprint—it locks carbon away in a closed loop and keeps it out of the atmosphere.

“Since 1996, we’ve made impressive progress to reduce our carbon impacts through product and manufacturing innovations,” said Luca Achilli, global innovation and sustainability projects director. “In fact, we’ve reduced the carbon footprint of our carpet tile portfolio by 82%. Our R&D and product development teams are constantly analyzing our supply chain processes and raw materials, looking for opportunities to make the most progress toward our carbon negative by 2040 goal. Captured carbon is an output of this innovative thinking that furthers our leadership across the commercial flooring industry.”

Over the years, Interface has worked with its supply chain to source recycled and bio-based materials to support circularity through manufacturing. Incorporating captured carbon in select regions is said to be another important step for Interface to store more carbon. Now, captured carbon, alongside recycled and bio-based materials, will be an integral part of carpet tile manufacturing processes in U.S. and Europe.

“Carbon is not only the problem—we also see it as the solution to making progress on our climate commitments,” Achilli said. “We need less carbon in the air, and more stored in our products. That’s why we’re always innovating across our flooring categories. We’ll continue to invest in new raw materials and other innovative solutions that help us avoid carbon, reduce carbon and store carbon in our own products and operations—and throughout our supply chain.”