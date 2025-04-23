Jennifer Farrell, Emser Tile team up at Coverings

By FCNews Staff
Jennifer Farrell
Jennifer Farrell

Orlando, Fla.—Celebrity designer and television host Jennifer Farrell is teaming up with industry leader Emser Tile as the official tile partner for her visionary showhome, I.C.E. House. The showhome will be featured at Coverings, North America’s preeminent tile and stone event, to be held here April 29-May 2.

“Partnering with Emser Tile at I.C.E. House is a dream for me,” Farrell said. “I’ve created with Emser Tile for years, for both client projects and for showhomes, and they’ve always been a leader in innovation and design. This collaboration is incredibly special because it’s not just a partnership—it’s a full realization of a showhome design vision I’ve been developing for decades, and Emser Tile will be front and center as that vision comes to life.”

Farrell’s high-concept venture, I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments, is a destination showhome experience with a unique, multi-structure property that will be a vision of the adaptable home of the future. The two-year multimedia experience culminates with the ancient-meets-modern showhome opening in fall 2026 in the South of France, and Emser Tile will play a key role throughout the project.

Farrell’s award-winning designs at her preceding showhome, Calibu Vineyard, were created in partnership with Emser Tile, and in February 2025 the two brands launched Livable Luxury by Jennifer Farrell, a new tile collection that will be prominently featured throughout the four kitchens and eight bathrooms of I.C.E. House.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Jennifer once again,” said Kathy Greene, director of brand strategy and communications at Emser Tile. “Jennifer’s unique perspective and deep understanding of both design and product innovation make her an ideal partner.”

For the Coverings 2025 show, Farrell will also unveil an immersive I.C.E. House Showhome Experience at the Coverings Lounge (Booth #4300), the central gathering hub for the 26,000 + attendees at the show. The innovative exhibit presents a visual journey through I.C.E. House, and will offer exclusive presentations by Farrell, with multimedia displays alongside select samples of the materials featured in the showhome, including those of Emser Tile. Additionally, the 2025 event marks the inaugural year for Emser Tile to exhibit at Coverings, and Emser will showcase Farrell’s Livable Luxury Tile Collection at booth #4211.

Adding to the excitement at Coverings, Farrell will host “Surface Materials and the Home of the Future – Walk & Talk” from 1:00-1:30 p.m. on Tuesday April 29, Wednesday April 30 and Thursday May 1 at the I.C.E. House Showhome Experience. The exhibit will also be featured on a self-guided Health & Wellness audio tour that runs throughout the Coverings show. Farrell will close out the series of events with an “I.C.E.-Themed Happy Hour & Giveaway” on Thursday, May 1, 4 – 5:30 p.m. in collaboration with the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA), celebrating innovation and the synergy between breathtaking design and skilled installation, at the Coverings Lounge.

“Whether seeking industry expertise, valuable contacts or a moment to simply unwind from the bustling show floor, the Coverings Lounge offers showgoers the ideal blend of education, networking and relaxation,” said Coverings show director, Jamie Rich.

