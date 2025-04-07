Louisville Tile adds Johnny D. Stafford to sales team

Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile announced the appointment of Johnny D. Stafford as its new architectural and design sales representative for the Lexington region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Johnny to the Louisville Tile team,” said Tammy Henry, Louisville’s director of A&D sales. “His proven track record in sales, coupled with his ability to build lasting relationships across diverse professional networks, will be invaluable as we expand our footprint within the Lexington architectural community and broader market.”

Stafford brings a diverse skillset including business savvy, creative thinking, a customer-centric focus and significant leadership experience. A Lexington native, Stafford’s career spans successful management roles in diverse industries, including motorsports, restaurant management and hardscape flooring retail.

Stafford excelled as an A&D sales rep at Floor & Decor, where he leveraged his deep sales and marketing expertise to achieve top sales performance and successfully opened new stores in Central Florida, while cultivating key industry relationships.

“My approach has always been customer-first, understanding that every project is a unique vision,” Stafford said. “I’m excited to bring my design passion and flooring experience to Louisville Tile, partnering with clients to create exceptional spaces.”