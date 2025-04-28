Mohawk helps dealers tackle tariff challenges head on

In an environment where daily discussions are dominated by tariffs (or the mere threat of tariffs), many specialty flooring retailers are grappling with how they’re going to secure a steady stream of today’s popular products amid potential supply chain disruptions, the prospect of price fluctuations and general uncertainty.

Amid this uncertainty, Mohawk wants its retail partners to rest assured knowing that it is in a prime position to help them not only navigate through these challenges but thrive at the same time. The company boasts a wide array of American-made offerings—including its wildly successful RevWood, PureTech and Pergo Elements hard surface brands. Moreover, the company provides scalable, integrated delivery service capabilities to minimize any potential impacts on global supply. The best part? All these products are American made, tariff-free, high quality, in stock and ready to ship.

“As we look at this somewhat turbulent environment, we saw an opportunity to make it clear to our dealers that—because of our domestic manufacturing—we are able to support them,” said Kelli Widdifield, senior vice president of marketing, Mohawk. “With our production capabilities and size, we’re in a unique position to help them with American- made products that are best positioned for service, continuity and pricing during this period.”

Mohawk’s RevWood, PureTech and Pergo Elements lines are produced in the company’s domestic production facilities in Garner and Thomasville, N.C. This means no issues with shipping, duties or tariffs, or delays at the ports. “This creates a win-win for both the retailer and shoppers,” Widdifield said. “By maintaining stable prices, shoppers can make their flooring purchase decisions without delay.”

Marketing campaigns that deliver

Mohawk is encouraging its retailer partners to fully utilize the respective consumer marketing campaigns it has developed in support of PureTech, RevWood and Pergo Elements. These tariff-free products can be promoted in their local markets using advertising campaigns such as PureTech’s ‘Live Pure,’ RevWood’s ‘An American Original’ and Pergo Elements’ ‘Life Goes On It’—all of which are currently live in Mohawk’s advertising center on MohawkToday.com with DIY assets as well as options for Edge Local Advertising and Edge Omnify websites.

Following are key aspects of each of the three marketing campaigns:

PureTech: “Live Pure”

Tagline: Planet-Friendly PVC-Free Flooring

Product category: PVC-free resilient/renewable polymer core (RPC)

Brand positioning: PureTech is an RPC product that is 100% PVC-free comprising renewable and recycled materials. It is designed to be 3x more scratch resistant than LVT and offers lifetime waterproof protection plus a no-hassle pet scratch warranty. With zero PVC plastics, PureTech is made from 70% total recycled content, and its organic core contains 80% renewable, plant-based material. PureTech is crafted with premium wood visuals, GenuEdge bevels and EIR textures for long-lasting beauty.

RevWood: “An American Original”

Tagline: The Beauty of Wood Without Compromise

Product category: Laminated wood

Brand positioning: RevWood is a planet-friendly, ultra-durable option proudly made in the USA—in keeping with the tradition of American pastimes like baseball and backyard barbecues. With RevWood, consumers no longer have to compromise between the aesthetic allure of hardwood and the resilience of laminate. RevWood laminated wood flooring effortlessly blends these elements, offering premium hardwood visuals with pet stain protection and the right kind of waterproof protection. RevWood is a carbon-negative flooring product, making it a planet-friendly choice homeowners can take pride in. In fact, every RevWood plank purchased contributes to the replanting of our nation’s forests through Mohawk’s One Tree Planted partnership.

Pergo Elements: “Life Goes On It”

Product category: Laminated wood

Brand positioning: The Pergo brand invented the laminate category, but Mohawk has improved on it with technology to provide maximum waterproof protection and more. Designed for life and all its adventures, waterproof Pergo Elements flooring is ready for people, pets and all their everyday spills and accidents. For self-reliant people who really live on their floors, Pergo is the worry-free flooring solution that’s ready for whatever you are. For specialty retailers, it provides an opportunity to take some home center sales by offering a more DIY-focused product.

Dealers buy in

All this is music to retailers’ ears. “I believe it’s important to inform consumers that they have very good flooring options that are American made and tariff-free,” said Michel Vermette, CEO of Columbus, Ohio-based Americas Floor Source Group, which displays both RevWood and PureTech products. “Consumers should not hesitate to purchase.”

Aaron Johnson, owner of Johnson & Sons Flooring, Knoxville, Tenn., agreed. “With the unpredictability of costs from the tariffs along with possible supply issues, products made in America are more attractive than ever. As a retailer, we are pivoting to promote these products more than ever as we feel this is attractive to the U.S. consumer and will provide a cost savings and more predictability in the market.”

Michael Longwill, owner of Airbase Carpet and Tile Mart, based in Newark, Del., said his business will be riding on Mohawk’s coat tails by promoting the compelling tariff-free story in its local markets. “We are very excited about Mohawk’s decision to promote American made products to the public marketplace,” he noted. “It is refreshing and commendable to have a major supplier support advertising in the marketplace. It would be helpful to the entire industry if more suppliers were to do the same.”

For Mohawk, it’s all about supporting and supplementing the dealers’ efforts. “Mohawk is committed to supporting our retail partners, enabling them to continue their business seamlessly in their local community,” Widdifield explained. “Together we can navigate these challenging times with confidence and success.”