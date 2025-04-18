Mohawk kicks off National Karastan Month campaign

By FCNews Staff
Calhoun, Ga.—For over 30 years, Mohawk has hosted National Karastan Month for the critical spring selling season. The “Journey Into Savings” event, running until June 2, highlights some of the luxury brand’s most sought-after soft and hard surface products while accelerating revenue and store traffic for participating retailers.

Qualifying Karastan products include all tiers from Wool, SmartStrand and SmartStrand Silk, Karastan Kashmere, Karastan BelleLuxe and Karastan LuxeCraft. Additionally, the Journey Into Savings event includes special offers such as a consumer rebate and a consumer financing package.

“This event not only offers consumers the chance to transform their homes with the highest quality and most stylish flooring options for less, but it also equips our retail partners with the essential digital and in-store advertising tools they need to succeed,” said Laura Bartley, vice president of marketing, communications and events. “Since 86% of consumers begin their flooring purchases online, we launched national consumer advertising ahead of the event. We have also made it easy for our retailers to expand their reach and increase lead generation by providing free, ready-to-use advertising assets. They can elevate their digital advertising with Edge Local Advertising, ensuring they reach the right customers at the right place and time. Point-of-purchase kits seamlessly bridge the gap between the online and in-store shopping journey.”

Retailers can download the 2025 Retailer Guide for all the details on Journey Into Savings and how to make the most of National Karastan Month. The guide will help retailers to understand how the consumer rebate works, review qualifying products, see available consumer financing options, view in-store materials and learn how to download advertising assets from the Mohawk Ad Center.

In addition to the spring event, Journey Into Savings will be back for the fall selling season, starting on Sept. 19.

FS Builder Resources acquires Leedo Cabinets

