Mullican Flooring adds new colors to Belleme, Lincolnshire lines

Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring, a leading manufacturer of quality hardwood floors, has introduced new colors to two existing engineered collections: Bellême and Lincolnshire.

“We are pleased to add fresh, contemporary tones to these two unique collections,” said Neil Wenger, senior vice president of sales and marketing. “The colors and textures in Bellême and Lincolnshire are on-trend and provide a natural yet high-end look that helps create a relaxing, inviting space.”

The Bellême collection, a sawn engineered product, is now offered in new Ethereal and Gilded colors, which complement the collection’s palette of warm, natural tones. Bellême’s additional colors include Alsace, Beaumont, Cheverny, D’Arcy, Montford and Vincennes.

Bellême, a 1/2-inch-thick, 7.5-inch-wide flooring available in random lengths up to 6 feet, is designed to capture the essence of rich, old-growth forests, highlighting the timeless beauty and exceptional quality of European white oak. The collection features wire-brushed treatments, beveled edges and ends and is protected by an antimicrobial finish with exceptional wear and scratch resistance. All Bellême products are NWFA Certified Refinishable and backed by a 50-year finish warranty.

Mullican’s Lincolnshire collection is now available in three new colors — Natural, Warm Barley and Moonlit Timber. Lincolnshire’s additional colors include Champagne, Espresso, Granite, Provincial and Saddle.

Lincolnshire, a 3/8-inch-thick, 5-inch-wide product available in random lengths up to 4 feet, is crafted to enhance the depth and grain of real hickory. Its hand-sculpted surface creates a rustic appearance that highlights the wood’s natural grain and imperfections. Harvested and crafted in the Appalachian Mountains, the collection features an aluminum oxide finish covered by a 25-year warranty.