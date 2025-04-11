Mullican Flooring adds new colors to Belleme, Lincolnshire lines

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMullican Flooring adds new colors to Belleme, Lincolnshire lines

Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring, a leading manufacturer of quality hardwood floors, has introduced new colors to two existing engineered collections: Bellême and Lincolnshire.

“We are pleased to add fresh, contemporary tones to these two unique collections,” said Neil Wenger, senior vice president of sales and marketing. “The colors and textures in Bellême and Lincolnshire are on-trend and provide a natural yet high-end look that helps create a relaxing, inviting space.”

The Bellême collection, a sawn engineered product, is now offered in new Ethereal and Gilded colors, which complement the collection’s palette of warm, natural tones. Bellême’s additional colors include Alsace, Beaumont, Cheverny, D’Arcy, Montford and Vincennes.

Bellême, a 1/2-inch-thick, 7.5-inch-wide flooring available in random lengths up to 6 feet, is designed to capture the essence of rich, old-growth forests, highlighting the timeless beauty and exceptional quality of European white oak. The collection features wire-brushed treatments, beveled edges and ends and is protected by an antimicrobial finish with exceptional wear and scratch resistance. All Bellême products are NWFA Certified Refinishable and backed by a 50-year finish warranty.

Mullican’s Lincolnshire collection is now available in three new colors — Natural, Warm Barley and Moonlit Timber. Lincolnshire’s additional colors include Champagne, Espresso, Granite, Provincial and Saddle.

Lincolnshire, a 3/8-inch-thick, 5-inch-wide product available in random lengths up to 4 feet, is crafted to enhance the depth and grain of real hickory. Its hand-sculpted surface creates a  rustic appearance that highlights the wood’s natural grain and imperfections. Harvested and crafted in the Appalachian Mountains, the collection features an aluminum oxide finish covered by a 25-year warranty.

Previous article
Ceramics of Italy brings innovation, hospitality to Coverings 2025

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Ceramics of Italy brings innovation, hospitality to Coverings 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Ceramics of Italy will return to the Orange County Convention Center for Coverings 2025, North America's largest international tile and stone exhibition, taking place...
Read more
News

Tile of Spain reveals schedule of events for Coverings 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Tile of Spain, the international brand representing over 100 ceramic tile manufacturers from Spain, announced its schedule of events for Coverings 2025, North...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What have you done to increase store traffic?

FCNews Staff - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
Featured Post

WPC continues its upward growth trajectory

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
It’s time to call it what it is: a comeback. WPC reigned supreme over a decade ago when it first hit the market as...
Read more
Installation

Pak-Lite names DuBoise White president/CEO

FCNews Staff - 0
Commerce,Ga.—Pak-Lite, Inc., a U.S. based manufacturer of flooring surface materials, announced today the addition of DuBoise White as president and CEO. White will oversee...
Read more
News

Mullican Flooring launches new Eloquence collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring, a leading manufacturer of quality hardwood floors, has launched Eloquence, a new engineered oak collection inspired by Scandinavian landscapes. “Each design...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X