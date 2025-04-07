Mullican Flooring introduces new solid hickory collection

By FCNews Staff
MullicanJohnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring has launched Mystic Grove, a new solid hickory product line that is designed to bring timeless warmth and sophistication to any room.

“We’re excited to introduce Mystic Grove—a captivating collection that reveals the heart of the hickory tree in every detail,” said Neil Wenger, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Mullican Flooring. “The collection’s colors lend themselves well to current and upcoming interior design trends. Ranging from dark, rich browns and medium, warm tones to lighter tan and taupe, these selections will complement almost any décor and style.”

Offered in 3-inch-wide, 3/4-inch-thick planks with random lengths up to 7 feet, Mystic Grove features a lightly brushed face with beveled edges and ends. Available in four colors—Enchanted, Shadow, Twilight and Woodland—the collection combines enduring strength and natural beauty, showcasing the unique character of hickory with rich, earthy tones and intricate grain patterns.

Mystic Grove’s aluminum oxide finish carries a 50-year warranty.

